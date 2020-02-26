It’s always important to keep things in perspective.
In the grand scheme of things, 22 months is a blip on the radar. Sure, it’s longer than the presidential term of William Henry Harrison, but it’s really not much.
In 22 months you can’t even graduate high school or college. Twenty-two months doesn’t get you through East Central College.
Still, the last 22 months were pretty special to me. It was 22 months and some change back when I took over as the editor of the Union Missourian. With this paper, I can no longer claim that title.
To be honest, I haven’t really been able to claim that for a few weeks now. If you’ve been paying attention to this section, you’ve probably noticed my byline showing up with less frequency. When it does, it has a different title.
OK so no one outside of maybe my mom noticed that, but it’s true. Since Jan. 1, I’ve been in a different role at the paper, based out of the Washington office.
Assistant Managing Editor Gregg Jones left at the end of 2019 and I moved over to take his place. I’ve spent the last several weeks splitting my time and efforts between the Washington and Union offices. It’s been tiring to say the least.
With this paper, however, that all changes. I’m excited to hand the reins over to Geoff Folsom. He’ll tell you all about himself soon, but I’m pretty confident he’s going to do a fine job in Union.
As for me, I’m not really going anywhere too far. My words won’t be appearing in this particular space, but I’ll be around.
For example, there’s no way I’m going to miss the grand openings of Prairie Dell Elementary and the new City Hall. I’ve watched both projects start from nothing and I’m excited to see the finished work.
These last 22 months and change were a lot of fun. It’s not a stretch to call it the highlight of my professional career thus far.
When I agreed to take over the Union section, I wasn’t sure just what exactly was in store. My predecessor and friend, Karen Butterfield, did her best to brief me. She really sold me on the gig when I was still thinking it over.
One of the things she told me was just how great a community is. She lived in town and loved it.
More than just living in Union, she loved the people. She told me everyone was great to work with.
Of all the hats I’d worn prior to taking over, I hadn’t really spent a lot of time covering Union for the paper. Karen assured me the job, while not even close to easy, was rewarding.
She told me all the people I’d be working with, the sources, were great and reliable. They’d return calls and be happy to help. I was skeptical because it sounded too good to be true.
It was true. All of it.
Union feels like a second home now. I enjoyed the daily grind of the job.
The people from top to bottom were great and helpful. I had good experiences with just about everyone, at least from my point of view.
To wrap this up, I want to thank everyone who helped make this part of my career enjoyable. Carol and James at the Union office were a blast to work with. While we didn’t spend as much time together, Elizabeth and Stephanie also made going to work fun.
Previous Union editors Gregg and Karen were massive help. Any time I needed any help, they were there to guide me.
I was fortunate to work with a ton of great sources within the city and schools. Everyone genuinely wanted to help me out and it was appreciated.
Lastly I want to thank every single person who let me take their picture. I spent a ton of time at events and around Union snapping pictures.
Many people, myself included, aren’t fans of being in pictures, and yet I rarely got told to go away. Even on my last weekend, people welcomed me with open arms. It was awesome.
So thanks Union. Twenty-two months isn’t a long time, but the memories will last a lifetime.