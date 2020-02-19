As much as I’ve tried to avoid it, the elections are coming.
I’ve always known 2020 was a presidential election year for a number of reasons. First off, I’ll be 35 this year which makes it the first year I’m eligible to be president. A younger, dumber, me said I was going to run this year.
I also knew it was a presidential election year because, well, how could you not? The Democratic party has been running for more than a year now.
My job is to stay informed, so I’ve been bombarded with messages about candidates and such. That’s all well and good, but I just assumed I could really start paying attention in November when the actual election takes place.
It turns out, I was wrong. Very wrong.
My Missourian colleague Monte Miller informed me the other day that there will be four, yes four, elections in Franklin County this year. I got my voter card in the mail last week to prove it.
March will have the presidential primary and April brings the municipal election. August will be another primary, and the last is the November election.
It is a lot. That means that four times this year, I will trek to my polling place and cast a vote.
Some journalists refrain from voting, but I’m not one of them. I’m a citizen and my point of view matters just as much as the next person. I think the only election I’ve missed since I turned 18 was a primary.
Still that doesn’t mean I enjoy every voting experience. Quite frankly, the whole process could use an upgrade.
One thing would be to change the presidential primary system. If you’re not aware, it’s super broken.
The election isn’t until March, but primaries are already underway. Iowa had their debacle of a caucus and New Hampshire has already voted. There’s a bunch scheduled and then Super Tuesday when more states weigh in.
The whole process is ridiculous. Iowa is supposed to be the tastemaker for the country. Iowa.
I’ve got no issues with Iowa, but come on. They get a front-row seat to the election every four years and get to crown the favorites.
Well, normally, this year they bungled it because the idea of one person, one vote was too easy for the state so Iowa does it’s nonsense caucuses.
Here’s the solution — primary day. Make a national primary day. Everyone goes to the polls in every state and votes.
No caucuses, no electoral college or any of that nonsense. Just let the people pick the best candidate. Do it in August and we can maybe, maybe, slow down this election season so candidates aren’t running for 20 months.
If you do it later, you can combine the state’s primary and just have a big ballot with a variety of races. The added bonus is, I think, you’d get people to vote for county offices because they’ll show up to vote for the president. It’s a real win-win.
That’s probably a
long shot, I get it. Changing the whole national primary system is a Herculean task.
If that doesn’t work, change it on the local level. There’s no reason to have an August primary when we have an April election.
Voting, unfortunately, is not an easy process for a lot of people. They’re on Tuesdays and that usually means people are working.
Polling places are convenient, somewhat. My polling place is under 10 minutes from my house, but I rarely go there. It’s not on the way to work.
I know other people who only go near their polling place on election day. Otherwise, they don’t go anywhere near that.
My solution is more polling places. You should be able to pick where you want to go. If you live in Union and work in Washington, you should be able to pick up a ballot at any precinct in town.
Last, but not least, I do want to give a shout out to Franklin County for doing something right. The paper ballots are the way to go and should be used forever.
I have more election thoughts, but those can wait until the elections get here. I’ll have plenty of chances this year to opine about the system.