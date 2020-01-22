Meteorologists have a tough job.
Everyone wants them to be right all the time, except for the times they want them to be wrong. Basically, the meteorologists have a no-win job.
I was thinking about them last Friday. The forecast was not kind. Every station, website and weather source was predicting an awful mix of rain, sleet, ice and snow.
I’m not a fan of any winter weather, but I hate ice. You can drive in snow, as long as you’re going slow. Ice is a different beast.
Walking on ice is the opposite of fun and somehow driving is even worse. No matter what you do, the ice can just cause your car to slide out of control.
So with ice in the forecast, I spent all of Friday hoping the meteorologists were wrong. I really didn’t want to end up in a ditch.
Friday is a press day at The Missourian which means we put together the paper. I got in early because I had a lot to do and I wasn’t going to hold production back.
I knew that as soon as we finished the paper, everyone could go home. I wasn’t going to be the person who let everyone down.
I got to the office and immediately got to work. I mowed through my checklist all the while monitoring the weather. The forecasts said around 10 a.m. things were going to start.
Schools had already called off, the library was closing and I was hearing from family about busy grocery stores well before the first rain drop was even scheduled to fall.
I wrote and I watched. I’d glance up at my window and try to see what was going on outside. The early results were good. By the time I had everything wrapped up, nary a drop had fallen. It was still before the storm was supposed to hit, but I began to hope that maybe I could get out before things got bad.
Production started around 10 a.m. and I looked outside and nothing was happening. The radar I was looking at showed the office under a blob of precipitation, but my eyes weren’t lying.
More and more time passed and I began to wonder if maybe the forecast was wrong. Or, more likely, if I hadn’t paid attention to the latest and greatest forecast.
We wrapped things up and it still looked good outside. It was doing so little that people weren’t really in a rush to get out. Usually on bad weather press day, people are out the door as soon as we get the word that everything is good to go.
On Friday people were finishing up work, content that the commute was going to be fine. Once the rain started to fall, I headed for the exits. I made my way across the parking lot looking for slick spots. I didn’t find any. All I found was wetness.
I got in my car and the temperature display showed it was 32 degrees outside — right at freezing. The combination of the pretreatment of the roads and the borderline temperatures meant it wasn’t really freezing rain, it was just plain old rain.
I almost stopped and got a quick haircut before I headed home, but decided that I could wait — I was still expecting this storm to pick up. Plus, I really didn’t want to get trapped at the hair salon.
I made my way home and the only precaution I had to take was running my windshield wipers. It was an easy drive in the drizzle.
I watched the water on my porch freeze, but it didn’t seem to be doing much. By the time night fell, I took my dog out for a walk and the roads were not slick at all.
Once the rain started to fall late Saturday, I knew it was over. The winter storm was more like a spring storm.
There was some ice on some trees, but the roads were fine and that’s good enough for me. I have to say, I’m pretty happy the weather people got this wrong. I’ll have to remember Friday the next time they’re wrong and I’m unhappy.