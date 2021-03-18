With demand for courtroom space high, Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann asked Franklin County commissioners Thursday about making changes to the Ed Stierberger Courtroom in the old courthouse to allow it to return to active service for circuit court.
In recent years, the historic courtroom has been used a couple evenings a month for municipal court hearings, which deal with traffic citations and health, building and planning and zoning code violations.
Larger criminal and civil trials have been held in the newer Franklin County Judicial Center across the street.
Hellmann said they expect to see demand from family members of victims and suspects who want to be in the courtroom. “We’re going to see real difficulties when we start jury trials again in June,” he said.
With the county growing, Hellmann said it’s been common for him to hear 200 cases in a day. “That’s not just because of COVID,” he said. “It should have been addressed years ago.”
Hellmann said the most recent day he heard plea bargains, 17 people pleaded.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker suggested using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money for the project. The county has more than $6 million in unspent funding from the 2020 bill, just more than half its original allotment.
The courtroom, the largest in the county, would be conducive for social distancing with juries and others, commissioners said. “Two of the courtrooms inside the new building would fit inside of that,” Commissioner Dave Hinson said.
Hellmann’s courtroom request is about $65,000. “Those numbers are going to change when we determine what is going to be necessary or not,” Brinker said.
Among the costs are video conferencing equipment, microphones, a copy machine and acoustic devices.
Additional costs could be needed for providing sheriff’s officers, as well as wands and other security equipment.
Judges also have discussed having court in the downstairs jury room at the judicial center.
After the new judicial center was built, the historic courtroom was renovated to its former look with the help of a $100,000 donation from Sandra L. Stierberger, widow of attorney Edward A. Stierberger. It was dedicated to Ed Stierberger in 2010.
The courthouse was built between 1922 and 1923 and renovated in 1970 after it was bombed as a diversion during a bank robbery.
Though the county will have to make sure the courtroom upgrades will not impact the room’s place on any historic registries, Brinker said the courtroom will retain its historic character with any changes that are made.
Once the changes are approved, completing them could move quickly, Hellmann said. “It probably wouldn’t take more than a month to make that happen,” he said.
With the increase in cases, the possibility of seeking an additional circuit court judge from the state was discussed. Hellmann said that is unlikely.
“People tell me we’re not going to get that because there are other circuits that need it more than we do,” he said.