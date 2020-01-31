Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is seeking potential homeowner applicants for two lots in Union.
The selection criteria is based on need, income and acceptable credit history.
The homeowners, also known as partner families, help build their own homes alongside volunteers.
Applicants will apply for a USDA Direct Loan as part of the process. Candidates for Habitat homes are those who could not qualify for a conventional loan.
In order to be eligible, applicants must have a need for a better place to live.
Families must be willing to complete 300 hours of sweat equity on their home.
The application can be found online at http://www.franklincountymohabitat.org/apply-for-a-home/.
Before submitting the application, applicants should call Mary Tinsley, executive director, at 636-583-1020 and make an appointment.