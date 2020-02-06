After months of discussion, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission is hoping to have a resolution to its mobile concessions dilemma.
The city’s plan board resumed discussion on the topic Monday night at its January meeting. The city has been seeking new language to regulate mobile concession units.
In September, the planning and zoning commission requested a look at how other communities handle regulation of mobile concession units before making any decisions. For the October meeting, city staff gathered a few options for the board to read.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said if the board didn’t have any changes, he would get a draft ordinance prepared to be reviewed at the February meeting. Any changes to the regulations would ultimately have to be approved by the board of aldermen.
Before a draft ordinance was made, the board discussed a few of the items the city presented for possible regulations. Zimmermann said the items were pulled from other cities and could be cobbled together to make something for the city.
“It gives us and the people that want to do it clear-cut directions,” he said.
Commissioner Lucas Johnson had multiple questions about distances. The proposed regulations would prohibit food trucks from being within 1,000 feet of city parks.
Johnson said with the number of parks, food truck locations in the city would be limited. Zimmermann said the intention is to have the restriction in place for special events.
For example, for Founders Day, a food truck could not be set up near the city park. When the city isn’t hosting events, the truck would be allowed to be closer.
Zimmermann said a truck could set up near the Splash-N-Swimplex during the summer and not violate the proposed regulations. The truck would still need a permit and would be required to follow the other regulations.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the big reason for the 1,000-foot buffer is for the Fourth of July. The city hosts a fireworks display at Veterans Memorial Park.
Without the buffer, trucks could line up along Progress Parkway. Rost said that could take away from vendors who paid to set up in the park.
Johnson also asked about a proposed restriction on gravel surfaces. Zimmermann said it’s to keeping things consistent. He said the city requires businesses to pave parking lots, so food trucks should do the same.
Johnson also wanted to know who would enforce the rules. Zimmermann said the city’s police department would handle enforcement.
Zimmermann said the city has a designed code enforcement officer who could handle the workload.
After the discussion, Zimmermann said he would have the draft ready for the next meeting. The board is scheduled to meet Monday, Feb. 24.
Background
A conversation started earlier this year about ice cream trucks in the parks system which eventually evolved into a closer look at business licenses for food trucks.
In September, City Attorney Matt Schroeder said the parks issue could be handled easily with a revision to park regulations.
Schroeder said the city could simply require vendors to have written permission from the city and the business has to benefit the city. Otherwise, a mobile unit can’t operate in the parks system.
The larger issue, however, is how the city handles the mobile units in general. Zimmermann said the city has been working on, and revising, regulations for mobile units since about 2001. He said there’s always a new wrinkle with food trucks and the city has tried to keep up. The code has been modified several times.
As a result, the city offers several licenses. The city has temporary vendor licenses, peddler licenses and more.
Zimmermann said it can get complicated. City Clerk Jonita Copeland said she’s been told by applicants that other cities have an easier process.
The licenses also have different rates. For example, a standard brick and mortar operation seeking a standard business license would pay a flat fee. A temporary vendor would pay based on how many days the business is operating.
The plan board decided to move ahead with allowing food trucks, but adding regulations. Cleaning up the business license requirements also was supported.