What a run the Union High football team had to reach the Class 4A state semifinals.
The Wildcats gave fans memories that will last years, at a time when everyone could use some happy thoughts. For me, it was particularly fun because of the opponents Union faced.
You see, I’m the kind of person who, whenever I hear about a high school, I have to go to Wikipedia to see who its “notable alumni” are. I’ll even drive by a school in a major city and ask my wife to immediately look up who went there.
And the former students at the schools the Wildcats faced made up a who’s who of well-known people from the St. Louis area.
They opened against Clayton, where Andy Cohen and Louise Post, lead singer of the 1990s rock band Veruca Salt, went.
In the district championship, Union defeated John Burroughs, which has so many well-known alumni the Wikipedia page breaks them down by categories (government and politics, journalism and literature, sports, etc.). Among its former students are Jon Hamm, former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (wait, being told he is still playing) and Danny Meyer, the founder of Shake Shack.
After defeating Festus, which didn’t have quite as exciting an alumni group, the Wildcats finally fell in the semifinals to MICDS. Playing them over Thanksgiving weekend was a bad omen, since MICDS has at least two alumni associated with the holiday — Joe Buck, who announces football games each Thanksgiving on Fox, and Betty Grable, who is referenced in Adam Sandler’s “The Thanksgiving Song.”
Other MICDS alumni include Sterling K. Brown, Vincent Price and T.S. Eliot.
On the other hand, there are no notable alumni listed on Union High’s Wikipedia page. I think this has more to do with the site not being maintained as well as other schools as it does with people from Union. The sloppy editing (not sure by whom) is evident by Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold’s name being misspelled on the Union High Wikipedia page (This is why reporters generally avoid using Wikipedia as an official source).
My guess is Union employees and alumni are too busy to maintain the Wikipedia page. I can think of at least one Union grad who has his own Wikipedia entry, Ashton Goudeau, who pitched for the Colorado Rockies in 2020. So it shouldn’t be that hard to link to it from the high school’s Wikipedia page. I’m sure there are more well-known Wildcats out there.
Looking beyond the school, the Wikipedia page for the city of Union also doesn’t list any notable residents or former residents.
The best Wikipedia page for notable people with Union ties appears to be East Central College, which lists five alumni. Among them are soap opera actor Jack Wagner, who I mainly remember from playing in celebrity golf tournaments, and longtime major league relief pitcher Tom “The Terminator” Henke.
I have fond memories of Henke because he was nice enough to sign an autograph for us at a 1993 Texas Rangers game (this was in the good old days when the bullpens were right along the foul lines, so fans could yell at pitchers until they signed for us).
Wagner is also listed on Washington’s Wikipedia page, along with soccer player Matt Pickens (though Pickens’ entry still says he’s an active player, instead of being updated to his current role as a coach for Nashville S.C.).
Washington High School has only a one-sentence Wikipedia entry, but Wikipedia lists St. Francis Borgia’s alumni as Pickens, former NFL player and coach Brock Olivo, Luke Preczewski, the vice president of transplants at a Miami hospital, and television director Alex Vietmeier.
St. Clair High School’s lone notable alumni listed is Phoebe Apperson Hearst, mother of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst and founder of the forerunner of today’s PTA.
Interestingly, Mrs. Hearst is listed on another Wikipedia page, “notable fatalities” from the last great U.S. pandemic, the 1919 Spanish flu. She also is the only notable person listed on St. Clair’s city Wikipedia page.
So, it appears Franklin County might not have quite as strong a group of celebrities who have lived here as some other parts of the area do. But if you think someone is missing from the lists of notable people, let me know. Or better yet, just go on Wikipedia and enter it yourself. Chances are no one will mind.