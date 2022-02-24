One thing that makes Union unique is it has not one but two winter events where people jump into frigid water. In fact, the same small frigid body of water.
There is one major difference between the Polar Plunge, hosted by St. John the Baptist Gildehaus Catholic Church, and the Union R-XI Foundation’s Groundhog Splash, which was moved to Feb. 12 from its original Feb. 5 date. That’s the religious aspect of the Polar Plunge, which commemorates the Baptism of Christ.
Other than that, the only difference I saw is the Polar Plunge has a little better setup to warm people up after jumping in the lake. In both events, participants jump into one of the small lakes at Veterans Memorial Park in Union, splash around until they realize they are about to die and then get out.
Neither event attracted too many people this year. Around 15 people jumped in for the Polar Plunge and six for the Groundhog Splash.
This probably had to do with it being exceptionally cold. While the air temperature for the Polar Plunge was around freezing, I’m sure the water was extra cold because rescue workers had to carve out a hole in the ice to make way for the swimmers.
At the Groundhog Splash there was no ice when people jumped in, but the air temperature of 18 degrees was enough to wake you up on its own.
What I’m trying to get at is I’m not sure Union really needs two of these events. Normally, I’d just say whichever one has been around longest can stay.
But, in this case, the Groundhog Splash was first, so you could argue it lost its place in line when it was not held in 2021, the year of the inaugural Polar Plunge. But should the Groundhog Splash be canceled for being cautious when they had high COVID-19 numbers?
I’ll let them fight it out — maybe let the person who can stay in the water the longest win.
The bottom line is, I think there would be more interest in replacing one of the jumps with a more inclusive event. I like being outside in the winter, at least for a while, but have little desire to get in the water when it is less than 20 degrees.
So maybe one of the organizations should look at a different fundraiser. When I lived in Oregon, the town I covered, Redmond, had an annual fun run in January. I probably would still not do that, but I’d consider it if I was in better shape. (I wouldn’t even go in cold water if I looked like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.)
They also could try an outdoor winter softball tournament, go-kart race or anything, really.
But what I’d really like to see is some type of annual winter carnival. I’ve been getting a lot of Facebook Memories photos showing up from my couple of visits to the winter carnival when we lived in Bend, Oregon.
They had some traditional winter festivities like ice sculpture carving and some out-there things like robotic dragons that breathed fire and even a throne you could sit in that shot out flames.
They had entertainment like daredevil motorcyclists, as well as music.
Some of that is likely a bit much to expect Union to line up. But the Bend winter festival also had vendors in heated tents and several food trucks. Those types of things might be common in the summer, but are a welcome sight in February for vendors and visitors alike.
Once the Christmas parades wrap up, there are not many fun large-scale public activities in Franklin County for a while, unless you have money to attend a banquet-type event. So I think people would welcome a festival.
And, even if the worst days of COVID-19 are behind us, I think a largely outdoor event would give people more peace of mind — even if they are freezing.
They could start small and see where it goes, maybe a couple food trucks and vendors and an ice sculpture. The planned Hansen Park in downtown Union would be a great place to have the event.
If they really want to keep having the outdoor swims, they could make it part of the festival and hold it at one of the parks.
Of course, it doesn’t have to be the Union R-XI Foundation or St. John’s that puts on the winter event. If the city or another nonprofit wants to put it on, go for it.
I’m just getting cabin fever and looking for some fun outside.