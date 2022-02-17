Washington, MO (63090)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then periods of snow expected in the afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.