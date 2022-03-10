Last week, we decided to show my mother-in-law, who has stayed with us the past five months, the Missouri episode of “Aerial America,” a show we love that gives overhead views of various sites in each U.S. state.
The show started with the Ozarks before quickly focusing on Elephant Rocks State Park near Belleview. The eponymous large granite boulders remained after volcanic rock that formed more than a billion years ago eroded. They got their name because of the pink boulders lined up like circus elephants.
“Why haven’t I been there?” my mother-in-law asked after seeing the rocks on television.
It was a valid question. An even better one is: Why haven’t I been there after living in Missouri two years?
So we decided to head to Elephant Rocks on Saturday.
I was quickly reminded of the major reason we had not previously been. While Elephant Rocks is only about an hour-and-a-half drive, it is a pretty brutal one. If you’ve driven to Potosi, you know the winding, hilly roads that entails.
So we took a break from the road when we reached Potosi, stopping at Reed’s Relics antique shop. While I was tempted to get ice cream, we ended up purchasing a small dresser that my wife wanted to repaint.
From Potosi, it’s only about another half hour to Elephant Rocks and the road, while still having curves and hills, gets more scenic. You get a great view of Buford Mountain, the most prominent peak and third-highest elevation in Missouri.
The entrance to Elephant Rocks sneaks up on you, but we arrived to see the large parking lot nearly full. With a temperature around 70, people were clearly taking advantage of the nice, but brief, change in weather.
My mother-in-law doesn’t get around very well, so there was no way she was going to go up to the main rocks. But the neat thing was the park had an area of rock formations right next to the parking lot that she could walk to.
After getting some photos by these rocks, my wife and I left my mother-in-law and her puppy, Hunter, with the car and went to the Braille Trail. The aptly named trail, which has interpretive signs in Braille, as well as printed English, is wheelchair accessible.
The 0.9 mile trail forms a loop around the main rock formation. With overcast skies, it was perfect walking weather.
When we first got to the entrance to the loop, we were at the base of the rock formation and could see some of the large boulders up high. While some people were walking straight uphill to the Elephant Rocks from the entrance, we figured we would just enjoy it from a distance on the trail.
The trail took us by rocks in all shapes and sizes, with trees growing around the rocks in places.
Before we knew it, we came to a sign telling us it was only 150 feet off the trail to an observation area atop the rocks. We didn’t realize it because of the trail’s gentle slope, but we’d made it to the top without having to do the drastic climb.
We had a lovely view of the surrounding woods and it brought us among some of the boulders.
We got back on the main trail, where, after a short walk, another sign told us it was only a 200-foot walk to the famous line of Elephant Rocks.
We walked up a small set of stairs (unfortunately the spurs of the Braille Trail are not accessible) and there they were, the majestic elephant rocks. Outside of really major stuff like the Grand Canyon, it was among the more impressive rock formations I’ve seen, better than Enchanted Rock in Texas and Stone Mountain in Georgia.
The boulders towered above us, including the 27-foot-tall rock called “Dumbo.” It was neat seeing the names of 19th Century miners carved into some of the rocks.
We started heading down after getting some pictures, but the excitement was not over. We were disappointed that “Fat Man’s Squeeze,” a spur off the trail that goes through a narrow gap between two large rocks, was closed off. But the trail then takes you to an abandoned granite quarry that is quite beautiful and full of water. It looked like something out of a 1980s action movie.
The one disappointment with Elephant Rocks is it didn’t have a visitor center. If you read my recent column on Cahokia Mounds in Illinois, you know I love to see museum relics and films at state and national parks. And despite the large crowds and warm weather, the rest-rooms were still closed for the winter.
I think a great place for the visitor center at Elephant Rocks would be where the playground is now located. I know that when I was a child, I would find climbing and jumping on the natural rocky playground to be a dream come true, so I am not sure whey they need an artificial one.