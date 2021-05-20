Well, Union is searching for a new mayor.
Mayor Rod Tappe is resigning two years into his term because he is moving out of the city and has some health issues.
This is the first time in my nearly 20-year career I’ve had an official like a mayor or county executive not finish his or her term in a community I covered. But I’ve certainly had several other cases where things happened that kept lesser elected officials from reaching the finish line.
I’ve seen a lot of drama, either with the way the remaining elected officials go about replacing the departed member or sometimes with the new member.
The first such instance was in 2007, when I reported on a public hospital district in Odessa, Texas. Our paper made a big deal out of the elected hospital board (or at least it seemed like a big deal to me since they were the first elected officials I covered in Odessa, so they were kind of rock stars).
Shortly after I started covering the hospital district, one of the board members passed away. I just remember it didn’t seem like a surprise because the man reminded me of the old guy who used to be on the Six Flags commercials.
Since there have been many widows of late elected officials who took their husbands’ offices (notably Missouri Gov. Jean Carnahan), my first thought was to check with the board member’s wife to see if she was interested in her husband’s seat. Bad idea, since she sounded pretty old herself.
In fact, the remaining hospital district board members initially didn’t want to appoint anyone to fill the seat, which served a specific ward, similar to the Union Board of Aldermen. They gave me some mumbo jumbo like “I serve every ward, not just my own.”
That’s great, but if you decide to base your board on wards, you need to make sure every part of town is represented. Eventually, the board got the message and took applications for the vacant position, I think due at least partly to our stories about it.
Three people applied, including a doctor, who was part of a medical group affiliated with the hospital, effectively making him an employee. The board wisely didn’t appoint him.
The hospital board nearly had another conflict of interest on its hand when the guy it did appoint also ran for school board, saying he would serve on both boards. Luckily, he lost.
A couple years later, after I’d moved on to covering the Odessa City Council, a relatively young councilman died unexpectedly. Only one person applied to replace him, which is unusual, since many times more people apply for midterm vacancies than actual elections. (I guess it’s less expensive and time consuming to beg the city council for a job than the voters.)
Well, the new councilman turned out to be a piece of work. We discovered unpaid property taxes and speeding tickets. He also owned a radio station with a loud-mouthed host who would call us names like “diarrhea on paper” when we reported unflattering things. Good times.
Fortunately, the radio station was among the lowest rated in town, so not many heard the attacks. The councilman went up for a full term in 2010 but lost the election. Sadly, the man who replaced him took his own life shortly into his term (we were pretty sure that council ward was cursed), so they went through the process of filling the position again.
When I was reporting for the Tri-City Herald in Washington state, a member of the Richland City Council abruptly resigned because he was taking a job in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Richland is where the Hanford Nuclear Reservation was located, so a lot of people involved in nuclear cleanup transfer between there and Los Alamos.
The councilman was already in the midst of a reelection campaign against a young — at least by most city council standards — woman. She was taking the election seriously and actually showing up to council meetings to learn about the position, something rare for challengers.
The logical thing would have been to just appoint her to fill the remaining few months on the former councilman’s position. But no, the remaining council members decided to appoint a former councilman to fill the position.
This was among the clearest examples of the “good old boy” system I’ve seen in my career. They used the excuse they were dealing with some challenging issues, so they needed someone with experience. Please. The cemetery is the only place with more experience than Richland’s council.
Even a couple council members who previously endorsed the woman candidate went ahead and voted to bring back the former councilman. I always thought “endorse” means support no matter who they go up against, but what do I know?
The last major vacancy that comes to mind was a few years ago in Redmond, Oregon. A city councilor who had recently challenged the sitting mayor unsuccessfully in the mayor’s reelection bid resigned soon after.
The councilor’s argument for wanting to resign was kind of odd — that the mayor became more difficult to work with after she challenged him in the election. Geez, I’m sorry someone had hard feelings about you trying to take their job.
And if you are concerned about the mayor, wouldn’t the best way to handle that be to remain on the city council to keep an eye on him?
So as you can see, replacing an elected official can be messy. Let’s wish the Union aldermen the best at this and hope they make a wise choice.