The Oscars are one of those events I would like to watch but usually don’t.
My wife has no interest in it, so I am always worried about how it would come off if the man in the family insisted on watching the Oscars. So I usually save watching the Oscars for years when movies I really liked are nominated or there is a host I am interested in seeing.
Neither was the case this year. I did not watch any of the Best Picture nominees, despite some being on streaming services we are already paying for.
But I do follow the proceedings on Twitter, at least until I go to bed, and things really blew up on social media during this year’s ceremony on Sunday.
I should say that one of the past hosts I would watch the Oscars for is Chris Rock, so you know whose team I am on. I have seen the comedian perform twice and would like to see him again when he comes to St. Louis later this year.
And had I known Rock was going to be a presenter, I would have tuned in, at least for that part. Unless you have been living, well, under a rock, you probably know what happened.
After Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair, her husband Will Smith, who would receive a Best Actor Oscar 40 minutes later for “King Richard,” one of the movies I had no desire to see, initially laughed but after seeing his wife’s displeasure, walked over to Rock and slapped him hard in the face. Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair loss, so it was an inappropriate joke, though it was not clear if Rock knew about her condition.
While I lack comic skills, this is one area journalists and comedians are similar. In both cases, if we are doing our jobs well, we sometimes say or write things that make others uncomfortable.
While most people either are good sports about it or ignore you, the threat of physical violence is always in the back of our minds, well, at least my mind.
I’m a pretty large man, so I think the threat of someone seriously harming me is less so than for a woman or a smaller man like Chris Rock.
But there are incidents that have caused me concern, like in 2020, when someone complained about a story I wrote about mask mandates at a meeting in front of hundreds of people.
It made me nervous that the wrong person might hear that and react violently. When you are a comic who insults people, that must be a constant risk.
Seeing Will Smith lauded by the Hollywood audience when he won his award shows that people really will support any kind of bad behavior. I guess I should not be surprised since those same people once gave a standing ovation to Roman Polanski, who left the country rather than face a prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
But, based on what I read on Twitter, the night was not a total loss. I am a little more interested in seeing “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for. Tammy Faye Bakker and her evangelist husband Jim Bakker were a huge deal when I was growing up in North Carolina, near their base, and were among the first celebrities I saw up close.
I’d been to a couple college football games, but my parents kept me sheltered early in life. The only person I remember seeing from television was Sonny Shroyer, who played Enos on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” whom I viewed from a distance at a car show when I was in first grade.
But one day around Christmas in 1985, when I was in fifth grade, my father took my grandmother, who was visiting from Syracuse, New York, and I to the Metrolina Flea Market, just north of Charlotte. We had been there for a while, with my grandmother stopping anywhere that sold Hummel-like figures or doilies.
I can’t remember whether I saw Jim or Tammy first, but they stood out like no one I had ever seen.
While my family thought ripping people off in the name of religion was terrible, I remember my parents watching Jim and Tammy Faye’s show the way you would watch a train wreck. It was amazing seeing them show off their Heritage USA Christian theme park, which we eventually visited to see its famous Christmas light display.
This was before the sex scandal that caused Jim Bakker to resign from his PTL Club, which led to an accounting fraud case that sent him to prison for almost five years. They had not yet reached huge fame, or infamy, nationally but were a big deal in the Carolinas.
I remember people in my school wearing shirts that said “I ran into Tammy Faye at the mall” with what appears to be makeup in the shape of Mrs. Bakker’s face splattered on the front of the shirt.
When we saw them in person, my eyes were drawn to Tammy Faye, who, along with her makeup, wore an elegant fur coat and hat. I’ve never been so proud of my grandmother (who had no idea who the Bakkers were) as I was when she nudged Tammy Faye out of the way to get a better look at some glassware.
The Bakkers eventually divorced, Tammy Faye died in 2007, and Jim now does his show near Branson. In 2021, Jim Bakker settled a lawsuit with the state of Missouri for promoting silver solution, which he claimed could cure the coronavirus and pretty much anything else.
I was 11 when I saw them in person. At the time, movies that won Oscars were grand epics like “Out of Africa” or “Ghandi.” So, while the Bakkers were a big deal around Charlotte, it would have still been hard to imagine someone winning an Oscar for playing a woman who once competed with my grandmother at the flea market.