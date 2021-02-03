I’ve never been so excited to declare that I have “severe obesity.”
That condition allowed me to check that I am high risk for severe illness should I get the coronavirus. And that ended up allowing me to take part in the Saturday, Jan. 30, mass vaccination at the Union City Auditorium.
I signed up for the event with the Franklin County Health Department thinking my chances of being selected were slim. While I do worry about getting COVID-19 at some of the events I cover, I figured others would be higher priority.
But I really wanted to get the vaccine, especially since my wife, who is in health care, already received both doses. I feel like a wet blanket not being as confident at going different places as she can be.
I was driving around looking for snow photos the Wednesday before the clinic when I got a phone call. Once I found a place to stop, I checked my voicemail and nearly jumped out of the car with excitement when I heard it was a health department representative telling me I was eligible to go to Saturday’s clinic.
She said she would call twice more, and if I didn’t answer, the appointment would go to someone else. I wasn’t going to let that happen, so I called right back.
I took the earliest available appointment for Jan. 30, and the representative told me I would go back for the second dose at the same time at the follow-up clinic Saturday, Feb. 27.
The Clinic
My wife drove me to the clinic Saturday, mainly because I was afraid I would be unable to drive afterward. I was told to arrive no more than five minutes before my appointment, but after sitting in the car a few minutes, I went in maybe 10 minutes early.
I was asked by someone standing in front of the building if I had an appointment. After saying “yes,” she directed me to another person, who did a temperature check and asked my last name before directing me to one of three people to check in with, based on where your name is alphabetically.
I tried telling the woman my name, but it was challenging because I was wearing a mask. I eventually pointed to the sticker she had with my name on it.
She then told me to go stand by a man in a vest, who would direct me where to go next. It was around this time I realized the power appeared to be completely out in the auditorium (which I confirmed with a worker standing near me).
I’d seen on Facebook before I left home that power was out in parts of Union, but no one in the auditorium let it impact them, so it was hardly noticeable. It was impressive how everyone was going about their jobs even with this inconvenience.
As someone who has taken hundreds of bad photos in the auditorium, I can tell you the lighting isn’t great in there when it is working. But with pouring rain outside and the power out inside, it was worse than usual.
The darkness reminded me of the Ellis Island scene at the beginning of “The Godfather Part II.” And, like young Vito, I hoped that the people passing through there would be able to live a better life once the process was complete (except without the mafia wars and stuff).
At the next station, I was asked a lot of questions about medications I am taking and if I’d come in contact with any COVID-19-positive people. More importantly, they gave me a card with my first vaccination marked on it and told me to bring it back for the second clinic, so they could mark that too.
I suspect we will be asked to provide that card to be able to take part in large events again, hopefully, including Bruce Springsteen concerts before too long.
No one asked me to specify what condition allowed me to qualify for the Phase 1B vaccination. In my case it was probably obvious, but I don’t know if they were able to look it up based on the information I provided or if they used the honor system.
I was sent to one more person who finally directed me to the table where I would receive the actual vaccination. It was a quick and painless shot in my upper left arm. He put a bandage on and I was on my way to a waiting area for 10 to 15 minutes to make sure I didn’t have any allergic reactions.
The whole thing took less than 10 minutes from leaving the car to getting the vaccine.
The Aftermath
I was in the waiting area when I realized how many people this event was dealing with. There were probably 50 seats available and they were almost all filled when I first sat down. And this was going on all day, so it was impressive they were able to pull this off.
I was definitely one of the younger people in the waiting area, but there were some others who looked younger and in better shape than me.
It was nice to have a positive event in the auditorium that will, hopefully, help end the pandemic, since it also was the site of perhaps the most horrifying event I’ve dealt with since I started covering Union. In July, hundreds of antimask protesters came in to a meeting in the auditorium to ensure that the board of aldermen wouldn’t pass a mask mandate.
That was probably the most concerned I’ve been about getting COVID-19, since I, too, was foolishly not wearing a mask. There were other contentious, though safer, meetings about closing and reopening parks in the auditorium gym, which was used as a temporary home for meetings to allow for social distancing.
As for side effects, I did feel a little groggy and tired after getting the vaccine, but I usually feel that way on cold, rainy days, so I’m not sure that was because of the vaccine. My head felt fine after I took a nap. The following morning, the place on my arm where I got the shot was a little sore to the touch but nothing too bad.
This could just be a coincidence, but, since I got the shot, my sinuses have been clearer than they’ve been in months.
If everything goes well, my immunity should be built up by mid-March, almost exactly a year after all this mess really got going. I will be happy to move on.
Hopefully everyone will have access to the vaccine soon, and if you get the chance, I would certainly advise you to get vaccinated. Any side effects are a miniscule fraction of what could happen if you get COVID-19, and vaccines are the only way to fully get things back to how they once were.