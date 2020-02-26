A new editor brings experience from across the country to the Union Missourian.
Geoff Folsom, who started Monday, most recently served as senior reporter for the weekly Redmond Spokesman in Central Oregon. The only full-time reporter in his four years at Spokesman, Folsom came up with, reported on, took pictures for and wrote news and sports stories for the paper, which covered a city of 30,000 residents.
While he is leaving regular sports reporting behind, Folsom will report on some similar topics in Union to what he covered in Oregon.
Redmond opened a new city hall, worked on major road projects and saw its school system grow while he was there.
Folsom began his newspaper career in 2003 at Alliance Regional Newspapers, a group of weekly papers that are part of the Star-Telegram in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. He later moved on to the daily Odessa American in West Texas, where he wrote about the ups and downs of the oil-based economy, while also gaining experience covering beats like city and county government and education.
While in Odessa, Folsom graduated from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in 2010. After studying at Texas Tech and Augusta State universities, Folsom started his career without a degree.
Folsom said he always felt something was missing and returned to complete his education while working full time as a reporter.
After working at the Marietta Daily Journal north of Atlanta from 2011 to 2013, Folsom moved west to work at the Tri-City Herald in the eastern part of Washington state. For nearly three years, he wrote about local government in three cities and two counties, as well as issues like agriculture, veterans affairs and politics.
Despite winning awards at daily newspapers, Folsom’s love of community journalism brought him to the Redmond Spokesman. With more resources, he looks forward to bringing even greater insight to Missourian readers.