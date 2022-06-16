Even though I’m back stateside and back to work, I’m going to write another column (or more) on my time in Scotland and Ireland.
I have to write about our trip on the Jacobite Steam Train, the route for which was shown in the Hogwarts Express scenes in the “Harry Potter” films. It was a trip we had to book three months in advance and nearly missed.
The Jacobite is a six-hour trip from Fort William, Scotland, 41 miles up to the coastal town of Mallaig and back. The unquestioned highlight is the crossing of the 121-year-old Glenfinnan Viaduct, which was shown in the movies as Harry and friends neared Hogwarts on the Hogwarts Express.
Since my wife is a major Harry Potter fan, this was a must-do on the trip. We rode the Hogwarts Express ride at Universal Studios in Florida in 2019. That train immersed riders with video scenes resembling the books and movies outside the “windows.”
While the Jacobite isn’t as technologically advanced, it is a more authentic experience, complete with bits of coal collecting on the passenger tables.
My wife sent out an informal itinerary weeks before the trip that said we would take the Jacobite on Saturday, June 4. But, for some reason, she got confused and thought our trip might actually be the following Sunday.
She tried to find the confirmation email but couldn’t. We couldn’t get confirmation of our trip online and no one answered when we called the train company’s office Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, we had also booked tickets at a Loch Ness Monster visitor center more than an hour’s drive from Fort William on Saturday morning. We decided we would rush through the visitor center and then head to Fort William to try to meet the afternoon train (my wife knew better than to book the morning train and expect us to make it), hoping it was the one we booked.
We got to the train station in Fort William around 1 p.m. and realized it was just a regular ScotRail station, Scotland’s version of Amtrak. We asked the station attendants for help, and they told us we had to ask the people on the Jacobite train, which didn’t arrive until 2.
The train arrived after we had lunch in the station cafe, and it was really something out of another time. The cars, like most of Scotland, were not air conditioned and were cooled by small openings in the windows.
We went up to the woman with the list of passengers. She initially did not see the names of anyone from our family, but eventually found us under the name “Flowing,” because my wife used her art business email, “Flowing Colors by Maria.”
My wife, mother and I sat at a table on one side of the train, while my brother and niece sat across the aisle at a table with a very nice Scottish couple we didn’t know.
The ride up to Mallaig was magical, with people waving at us all along the route. It was amazing crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct, where dozens of people sat along the hillside taking pictures of the train and waving at us.
We reached Mallaig after a couple hours. It was a beautiful town on a port, with mountains in distance, but I was surprised to learn we had to spend two hours there, which seemed excessive.
I imagine Mallaig was taken aback by the tourism surge caused by Harry Potter — it seemed like they really did not care for us.
After getting some ice cream and watching a ferry dock, we returned to the train. Judging how the drivers in town didn’t seem to want to slow down for pedestrians, with one even honking and yelling at some, the townspeople seemed happy to see us go.
I was hoping they would turn the train around during the stopover, so we could see the scenery that was on the opposite side of the train from the trip to Mallaig.
Unfortunately, we were on the same side of the train, only the engine went in a different direction. That was disappointing because there were a lot more lakes to see on the opposite side, including the more grand side of the Glenfinnan Viaduct, where you can see Loch Shiel and the monument built in 1814 to honor Loudon’s Highlanders, who fought in the 1745 Jacobite rising.
I was hoping my brother would switch seats with us for the ride back but no luck. Still, we could see the loch fine from our side. And it was an excellent ride overall.