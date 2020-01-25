There will be two competitive races for the Union Board of Aldermen on the ballot for the April 7 municipal elections.
Voters in Ward 1 and Ward 2 will have to make a choice on election day. The other two wards had just one candidate file.
In Ward 1, incumbent Bob Schmuke is being challenged by Don Convington. This will be Schmuke’s first race since 2008.
For Ward 2, incumbent Bill Isgriggs will face off against Barbara E. Laberer. Isgriggs was just elected to the board in 2018.
Isgriggs was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in August on one count of forgery and one count of filing false documents, both felonies. The charges weren’t made public until November.
Late last year the city hired outside counsel to seek a “resolution” to address the criminal charges against Isgriggs.
Incumbent Paul Arand, Ward 3, and newcomer Tom Strubberg, Ward 4, are the other candidates who have filed to serve on the board.
Ward 4 incumbent Vicki Jo Hooper did not file. She was appointed to the board in the summer of 2019 to fill out the term of David Pope after he moved out of the ward.
Board members serve two-year terms.
Board of Education
Four candidates have filed for the three open seats on the Union R-XI Board of Education.
Incumbents Virgil L. Weideman, Amy K. Hall and Aaron P. Bockhorst all signed up to stay on the board. Newcomer Richard A. Morrow also filed meaning that for the first time since 2017, there will be a race for the Union R-XI Board of Education.
The last two board of education elections have been noncompetitive with two candidates filing for two open seats.
In 2017, Weideman, Hall and Bockhorst defeated Keith Ragsdale and Donald Schuttenberg to win spots on the board in the last competitive race.
Bockhorst was first elected in 2014. Hall first got a spot on the board in 2016 when she won the race for a one-year term after a board member had stepped down.
Weideman is currently the school board president. He has been on the board for more than 30 years and has served as president or vice president of the board for more than 15 of those years.
School board members serve three-year terms.
Road District
The Union Special Road District had one seat open and only one candidate filed.
The Franklin County Clerk’s office said Eugene Platt has filed for a spot on the board. The open seat carries a three-year term.