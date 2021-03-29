Two men who say their job experience will help the city are running for the Union Board of Aldermen’s Ward 3 position.
Christian Dunn, a Union resident for 10 years, is running for office for the first time. He is the lead software developer at Magnet LLC in Washington.
Dennis Soetebier, 70, is seeking his third two-year term on the board, after being elected in 2017 and running unopposed for reelection in 2019. The construction contractor has lived in the city limits around 30 years after growing up on a farm outside Union.
Dunn, 30, said he would bring a “young and fresh perspective” to city government, which could benefit from his project management and technology skills.
Soetebier said his previous experience on the board and as a contractor means he brings “insight with maturity” to the post.
Why They’re Running
Dunn said he would like to “modernize people’s experience with the government,” including using social media to engage citizens.
With the east side of Union near East Central College seeing much of the city’s growth, Dunn wants to make sure the west side isn’t forgotten. Ward 3 includes the west central part of the city from downtown west to Union High School.
“Keep improving sidewalks, and make it a fun community,” Dunn said. “There’s a very wholesome feel on this side of town that I want to make sure is promoted as a great selling point for this town.”
Soetebier said Ward 3, as the oldest part of town, has issues with older homes and infrastructure. “Issues that concern me are what can we do with our decisions about zoning, our decisions with building codes,” he said. “Those issues that make sure that these areas of the community stay strong and financially don’t go into decay.”
Among the accomplishments Soetebier said he is proud of is being on the board that helped facilitate the acquisition of the old Fricks Market, building the new city hall on the site and helping secure funding for part of the proposed $12 million Union Expressway.
COVID-19
Dunn is supportive of Union’s decision to not implement a mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the city did a good job of letting people decide that for themselves,” Dunn said.
Soetebier said he would have liked to see the city implement an alert system for the pandemic like one he worked with in the Vietnam War while in the Army. “Maybe citywide or countywide, we could have been public with a mechanism to get the community to think about how much risk was present when they were going out.”
Asked what the city should do with the $2.2 million Union is expected to get from the recently passed American Rescue Plan, Dunn said the city should involve the community in that determination.
Soetebier said he would like to see some of the money go to expenses the county was denied in the previous CARES Act funding, such as reimbursement for time city employees missed because of COVID-19.
The winner of the April 6 election, the only contested race in Union, will join Paul Arand as a Ward 3 alderman.