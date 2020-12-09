Franklin County commissioners voted 2-0 Tuesday, Dec. 8, to reappoint 13 officials from across the county to the county’s transportation committee.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker abstained from voting because he is among those reappointed. Also representing the county is Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch.
Several city administrators were reappointed, including Jonathan Zimmermann, representing Union; Travis Dierker, representing St. Clair; Steve Roth, representing Pacific; Kathleen Trentmann, representing New Haven, as well as public works directors John Nilges, representing Washington, and Nick Grube, representing Gerald.
Also appointed were Sullivan City Engineer Robert Schaffer; Berger Mayor Harold Englert; Richard Ray, representing Oak Grove Village; Bill Evans, representing Prairie Township; and Bernie Westhoelter, representing the Washington Special Road District.
The committee members’ current terms were set to expire Dec. 31. The new terms will last through the end of 2021.
The transportation committee was originally formed in July 2007. The committee is tasked with analyzing all the infrastructure and public service needs, including public transportation and roads, within Franklin County.