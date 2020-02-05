Local business, nonprofits and community projects were recognized and awarded at the Union Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Awards Banquet Saturday, Feb. 1.
Each category is given an award to reward and recognize its outstanding work in the community. Award winners were given a plaque and nominees were given certificates.
Business
Trophies T’s and More, owned by Kristi Kee, won the Business of the Year Award.
This award is given to businesses who have shown outstanding dedication and support in Union, or who have had a significant business achievement during the year.
“This business has shown their support and dedication to our community in big ways,” Presenter Barb Laberer said.
Kee supports Chamber events, school projects, fundraising events and causes in need of help and donations.
“Kristi is always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to whatever cause is brought before her,” Laberer said
The latest project for Kee and her business was Cookies With Santa. The project’s proceeds go to a different charitable organization each year.
“I love being a part of this family and I try to do everything I can for it,” Kee explained, referring to the Union community.
Downtown Boutique, owned by Val Dawson, was also recognized Saturday night as a nominee for Business of the Year.
Nonprofit
The recognition for Nonprofit of the Year was awarded to Your Other Mother.
“The organization saw a gap in Franklin County, and immediately stepped up to fill it with love and support,” said Steve Campbell.
Founded by Jamie Pataky in 2012, this organization is a ministry that helps soon-to-be and mothers be the best parent they can be. This is done through temporary housing, job seeking, rehab, schooling, transportation, etc.
It has helped facilitate 16 adoptions in which all the fees for the adopting families were waived.
In August of 2019 the nonprofit opened a house for women who need a place to stay and in total have had 12 families utilize that home in five months.
Pataky expressed her gratitude for the award and acknowledged that organizations like these take communities to be successful.
The two other nominees for Nonprofit of the year were Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery and Life Stream Church.
Community Project
The Angel Tree project was given an award for Outstanding Community Project.
The award is to recognize a project or event that has made an exceptional contribution to the community needs.
The Angel Tree Project, currently organized by Aaron Hall, has been serving Union for over 30 years.
The program ensures that children in the community receive Christmas presents from Santa who without this project otherwise wouldn’t.
“I have been involved with this for 12 years and I get emotional about it because it makes me so incredibly grateful for what I have,” Hall said.
Last year the organization served 165 children.
“With so many children in our community in need of joy, we are very lucky to have such an amazing organization,” said Bob Schmuke.
The Angel Tree Project is a combined effort of the Union Kiwanis and Bank of Union.
The Bicentennial Kite Project and The UMS Craft Fair were also nominated for this award.