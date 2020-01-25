The Union Girls Softball Association will have a cooperative agreement with the city of Union again this year.
The ordinance was approved at the board of aldermen meeting Monday, Jan. 13.
The agreement outlines duties and obligations with regard to maintaining and using the city’s soccer fields.
The softball association uses four fields at the softball complex and four fields at the Veterans Memorial Park quadplex.
According to the agreement, the city is responsible for grass planting, cutting, fertilizing and other routine care and maintenance of grass. The city also is responsible for concessions, lighting costs, dragging dirt areas as needed, insurance and field inspections.
The softball association is responsible for providing a list of participants and user fees to the city, scheduling games and practices, controlling behavior of participants and spectators, and for damages incurred at the fields as a result of misuse.
The association also will register children to participate in the program and assign them to teams, recruit, train and assign managers and coaches, and provide officials for games.
The agreement says the association must prepare the facilities for games by chalking, striping and placing bases.
The agreement outlines insurance, user fees and other terms for the 2020 season.