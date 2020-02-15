City of Union Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann gave an update on the construction of a Christina Avenue bridge to elected officials Feb. 3 at the personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
The bridge project is “coming along nicely,” Zimmermann said.
Zimmermann reported that the bridge portion of the project was completed and that on Feb. 3 the approach sidewalk was poured.
The construction was expected to be affected by the incoming wintery weather later in the week.
Zimmermann did explain that there was some minor cracking on the deck of the bridge.
“We are looking to seal those cracks because it does not impact the structural stability of the bridge,” Zimmermann said.
Memorial Parkway Bridge
The Memorial Parkway bridge project is “for all intents and purposes complete” according to Zimmermann, with a few exceptions.
Zimmermann reported that seeding, mulching and minor striping still needs to be done to complete the project.
The Memorial project included the removal of the existing bridge over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work also included new sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
The intersection at Memorial Parkway and Park Drive near the fairgrounds also was rebuilt.