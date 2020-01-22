The board of aldermen passed an ordinance at its meeting Monday, Jan. 13, to vacate the alley between West Springfield Avenue and West Locust Street within the city of Union.
Late last year, Skip Buehrle with the Zion United Church of Christ, contacted the city requesting to have the alley vacated so that when the church overlays its parking lots, it can repair the alleyway at the same time.
The recommendation was made by the Church’s contractor, Carl Burns.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann made the commented that since the city owned the alleyway, that it would need to get a utility easement in case of any future issues.
The board approved the ordinance previously. In exchange for the alley, Zion United Church of Union will grant utility easement to the city over the existing alleyway.