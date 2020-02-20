Union City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the Birch Creek bridge project is entering its next phase.
The city is working on the project to build a new bridge. Right now the city is working to obtain right of way from property owners, Zimmermann said.
The project involves the removal of a low-water crossing on Denmark Road over Birch Creek. Once that’s done, a new all-weather bridge with 6-foot sidewalks along one side will be constructed.
“I have talked to all four property owners,” Zimmermann said. “We are going into property negotiations.”
He further explained that negotiations with the property owners has to be done before July of this year.
After the city has purchased the properties it has to submit the necessary paperwork for approval by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Once the state has approved the project, the city will have funds obligated for construction. Then the city can solicit for bids for the bridge project.
“We (the city) will probably wait until November to bid out that project,” Zimmermann said. “Then begin construction in March or April of 2021.”
According to Zimmermann, for projects like these it takes roughly 180 days to complete. Zimmermann noted that he had not seen the final contract documents yet so until then he won’t know what is programmed for the construction window yet.
Background
The city has been talking about replacing the low-water crossing for some time. In 2016, the city decided to pursue federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) funding for the bridge.
The bridge is located about one-quarter mile west of the north outer road of Interstate 44. The bridge is comprised of three slabs.
Zimmermann reported in 2016 that the top slab had “failed.”
The STP funds require a local match of 20 percent, while 80 percent of the project would be funded federally through a grant administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
The project is considered the third phase of Denmark Road improvements. The first phase was completed in 2014 and included new lanes and shoulders from Prairie Dell Road to just east of St. Andrews Drive. Sidewalks also were installed along that stretch of the road.
The second phase was finished in the summer of 2018. A new bridge near St. Andrews Drive was constructed over an unnamed tributary of the Bourbeuse River. The bridge opened in mid-June.
Also as part of the project, a new roundabout was built at Denmark Road and St. Andrews Drive. The roundabout is designed to address a speeding issue.
Other improvements made to the road included lane widening, resurfacing and sidewalk construction from St. Andrews Drive to Grandview Farms Drive.