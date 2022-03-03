A Union committee gave preliminary approval to a final agreement with a group looking to set up regular model train rides.
The nonprofit St. Louis Live Steamers has been seeking a home since 2019, when they were forced to leave Eureka after 15 years. On Tuesday, Union’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee voted unanimously to approve the agreement, which would allow the group to set up its 1.5-inch scale model train rides six to eight times a year.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the committee, which is made up of members of the Board of Aldermen, that “Both parties are happy with the final draft.”
The agreement needs final approval from the full Board of Aldermen, which will consider it at its March meeting.
The city has set aside an area south of Grant Street and east of City Park for the 3,200-foot initial rail line to run. But don’t expect to see trains running at the site until 2023.
“It will probably be a good year before we can get the track down to where we will be operable,” said Joel Pittenger, Live Steamers board chairman. “There are structures that have to go up and track that goes down.”
A removable track will cross Grant Street to connect to a storage facility just east of Union Avenue, where cars will be kept in two 40-foot containers joined by a truss structure for open air storage. Before they run for a day, trains will fire up for an hour in steaming bays. The setup also will include a turntable, passenger station and bridges.
Kids can learn about the trains and even pull a whistle.
“We’ll tell people about the engines and how they work,” Pittenger said. “It’s supposed to be fun and educational, as well.”
The Live Steamers will work to limit the amount of structures in two areas considered flood zones by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and also avoid interfering with areas set aside for future walking paths along Flat Creek.
Alderman Karen Erwin asked if adults could ride the train or if it is just for children.
Pittenger said, not only can people of all ages ride, he has had riders as heavy as 450 pounds on the trains, using a particular steel gondola. “I go to Southern Tennessee quite often,” he said. “I take people up and down those hills.”
With the tracks on relatively flat ground in Union, Pittenger expects engines to be able to pull 10 cars, with a total of 20 people. Group members will use both steam and diesel engines. The track will have wide turns, because steam engines cannot make tight turns.
A future phase will add more track.
While Live Steamers is expected to install the tracks and structures, city parks and public works staff will work with Steamers representatives to see what, if any, improvements to the now-vacant lot will need to be made by the city, Pohlmann said. He is not sure what infrastructure remains from when the block had industrial and residential properties.
“There will need to be potential improvements in electricity and water,” he said. “There will need to be water for them to fill their steam engines, I know.”
The popularity of train attractions was shown last summer, when Union Pacific’s historic “Big Boy” 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, drew hundreds to downtown Washington, said Bob Richardson, treasurer for the Live Steamers. But there is one major difference.
“These come every month,” he said of the model trains. “(Big Boy), if you’re lucky, comes once a year.”