Union City Hall

The Union Planning & Zoning Commission gave initial approval Monday, March 27, to a zoning change that would allow a community of tiny houses for veterans.

The change, if given final approval by the Union Board of Aldermen, would give the area a zoning of B-2, highway business district, from its current R-4, planned mobile home district. Dan and Linda Mense, of Washington, are planning to build 34 12-by-28 foot homes at 1035, 1045 and 1055 Halligan Estates, according to documents filed with the city.