The Union Planning & Zoning Commission gave initial approval Monday, March 27, to a zoning change that would allow a community of tiny houses for veterans.
The change, if given final approval by the Union Board of Aldermen, would give the area a zoning of B-2, highway business district, from its current R-4, planned mobile home district. Dan and Linda Mense, of Washington, are planning to build 34 12-by-28 foot homes at 1035, 1045 and 1055 Halligan Estates, according to documents filed with the city.
The development, located just off Highway 50, northwest of East Central College, will have 37 parking spaces.
The Mense family has executed a contract to buy the property from the Christian Life Center of Union.
“We’re going to do some innovative stuff for the city of Union, I hope,” Dan Mense told planning commissioners.
Mayor Bob Schmuke asked Mense if there are any qualifications for people to live in the homes to ensure they are veterans.
Mense said he is working with an organization that provides rehabilitation for veterans with conditions like post traumatic stress disorder in St. Louis and Kansas City about having some of its veterans come to Union after they complete rehabilitation.
“They have to come out here and get a job,” he said. “And they are veterans. I’m not going to ask them to prove it.”
Board member Richard Purschke expressed concerns that the homes could look like “shacks” in a few years.
Mense said he will prevent that from happening.
“I build them so they last, so I won’t have to redo them after three years,” he said.
Purschke also questioned whether the homes will require extensive excavation.
“It looks like a pretty good tilt to me,” he said of the landscape.
While the change would put the tiny homes in a highway business district, officials said that zoning allows for various configurations of homes.
“This zoning district fits the property,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “And staff recommends that it be approved.”
The property contains a house and a couple sheds. Mense said he plans to convert the vacant house into a community center.
Asked if the homes will be for “homeless” veterans, Mense said that will not necessarily be the case. He said the community is inspired by the Veterans Community Project of St. Louis, a village of 50 tiny homes being built for veterans near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. According to VCP’s website, case managers and “battle buddies” will assist veterans with health and wellness, income stability, education and training, fiscal understanding and the development of a personal support network. Once veterans meet their goals, VCP will assist them in transitioning to permanent housing.
“I was very impressed with what they’re doing,” Mense said. “Theirs is a not for profit and each unit is about $50,000.”
No public hearing was held for the zoning change Monday but one is expected at an upcoming Board of Aldermen meeting.