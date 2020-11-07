Union officials are working to clear up issues involving parking and sidewalks at Veterans Memorial Park.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said some families of youth soccer players were parking on sidewalks. But after talking about it with the Union Soccer Association, the situation seems to be improving.
People are allowed to park in certain areas where the side of the park roadway is lined with rock. But some were parking illegally on other streets. Pohlmann said it is illegal to park on the grass, which some were doing to avoid walking from the parking lots.
“We have plenty of parking, we don’t have a parking issue out there,” he said at a September park advisory board meeting. “We have a walking issue. People don’t want to walk from the parking space to the field. There is plenty of parking at Veterans Memorial Park.”
Pohlmann said the park lacks clear signage identifying what is a walking path, bike path, pathway to a field or sidewalk and that has led to other issues, especially on the pathway between soccer fields.
“There were individuals that were riding bikes in an area that people were sitting and walking,” he said. “There was a confrontation between two individuals, one thinking that children should not be riding bikes in that area.”
Part of the confusion comes because some paths that connect from parking lots also are used for walking or other activities. “Which is one of the great things about that park, you may have to walk a little bit more than you want to, but that park is interconnected,” Pohlmann said.