Union is working on some potential economic development projects, but city officials are not ready to discuss them yet.
“We’re working on quite a few projects, but most of them are at that stage where we’re still in conversation, progressing along, but they’re not ready for an announcement,” Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. (UDC) at its Thursday, Aug. 3, meeting. “It has a lot more to do with retail development right now. There’s stuff downtown, there’s stuff out east, they’re just long-term projects.”
Economic development prospects can be in development for a year to 18 months before a public announcement is made, Schmieder noted. “A lot of that’s on our radar screen,” he said.
The board also discussed price increases for a required audit of UDC’s finances.
The city has used Sikich LLP, which is based in Naperville, Illinois, and has an office in Washington, for audit and tax services for several years, said Wanda Parsons, city economic development specialist. UDC has been charged $1,500 in years it was audited and $600 in years when it only had tax filings.
The audit is required every other year, according to UDC’s bylaws.
But this year, UDC was notified that the cost of the audit had risen to $8,500, plus the cost of the tax filing, which has risen to $1,000.
The audit has to be completed this year, unless UDC changes its bylaws, Parsons said.
Board member Ed Strubberg, with accounting firm Langenberg, Strubberg & Arand, LLC, said cost increases are common with entities that are audited.
“It’s industry wide, I played golf Tuesday with a school board member in a neighboring town,” Strubberg said. “Their audit doubled, and they put it out for bid, and nobody responded. Small firms can’t adhere to all the requirements now. There’s no players in the game.”
City Attorney Matt Schroeder was asked if UDC’s audit could “piggyback” on the city’s audit, but Schroeder said it has to be conducted separately. “It’s a separate entity,” he said.
Schroeder said he will review UDC’s options and present them at the September board meeting.
While UDC, a 501c6 nonprofit, has assets, including 44 acres in the Union Corporate Center industrial park, it only has $975 in cash and its bank accounts, according to its financial report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.