Union is working on some potential economic development projects, but city officials are not ready to discuss them yet.

“We’re working on quite a few projects, but most of them are at that stage where we’re still in conversation, progressing along, but they’re not ready for an announcement,” Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. (UDC) at its Thursday, Aug. 3, meeting. “It has a lot more to do with retail development right now. There’s stuff downtown, there’s stuff out east, they’re just long-term projects.”

