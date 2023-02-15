Negotiations between the city of Union and First Baptist Church over a commuter parking lot have taken yet another turn.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee in August that the church planned to build a light fixture on the lot for which the city would pay the electric bill. But after the church installed one new light, it asked the city to install a larger spotlight. Schmieder addressed the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee Feb. 6, telling it the city no longer wanted to pay to install the spotlight, as part of the agreement to allow the city continued use of part of the parking lot. The city does plan to pay to repair a driveway from the parking lot to Main Street, which Schmieder said will cost around $20,000.
“The Baptist church, I, kind of, told them this is getting a little bit steep between the light they requested and the repairs to this driveway,” Schmieder told the committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen. “So they suggested that we just pick up the driveway portion, if possible, and then they’ll pick up the light and we’ll be done with the parking lot.”
Though nothing was approved at the meeting, the city and church are planning on a five-year extension. Schmieder said he planned to have a legal review of the agreement before taking the agreement before the full board of aldermen.
The light the church wanted the city to install would have cost $5,000 before a pole was purchased for it, Schmieder said.
“It’s about $30,000 by the time everything is said and done, a little bit more than I would recommend,” Schmieder said of the total cost of the agreement were the city to pay for the spotlight. “They might do the light on their end, and then we’ll do the driveway.”
Nighttime visibility in the lot has already improved since two trees that were in Missouri Department of Transportation right of way off Highway 50 were removed, Schmieder said. Removing the trees was intended to help make the lot more visible from the highway, improving security.
The city’s lease agreement on the parking lot, first signed in 2012 and extended in 2017, was set to expire last year. The church initially requested Union repave its entire parking lot but later changed the request to having the city add asphalt to where the edge of the driveway exiting the lot has cracked.