Resurfacing Commuter Lot

Crews in 2012 work to micro-surface the parking lot at the First Baptist Church, Union, that is used for a commuter lot and the new location of the farmers market. The church and city are under an agreement that the city maintains the lot in exchange for use of the lot for commuter parking. The Saturday farmers market relocated there this month.

Negotiations between the city of Union and First Baptist Church over a commuter parking lot have taken yet another turn.

Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee in August that the church planned to build a light fixture on the lot for which the city would pay the electric bill. But after the church installed one new light, it asked the city to install a larger spotlight. Schmieder addressed the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee Feb. 6, telling it the city no longer wanted to pay to install the spotlight, as part of the agreement to allow the city continued use of part of the parking lot. The city does plan to pay to repair a driveway from the parking lot to Main Street, which Schmieder said will cost around $20,000.

