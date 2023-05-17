Judges Gavel Graphic

A Union woman is facing an eight-count indictment related to child sex crimes and providing alcohol to a minor, according to court records. 

A Franklin County Grand Jury voted May 10 to indict Brittany N. Miller, 34, on the following charges: one count of first-degree statutory rape; four counts of second-degree rape; two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child; and one count of supplying alcohol to a minor. All but the alcohol-related charge are felonies. 