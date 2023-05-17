A Union woman is facing an eight-count indictment related to child sex crimes and providing alcohol to a minor, according to court records.
A Franklin County Grand Jury voted May 10 to indict Brittany N. Miller, 34, on the following charges: one count of first-degree statutory rape; four counts of second-degree rape; two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child; and one count of supplying alcohol to a minor. All but the alcohol-related charge are felonies.
Miller, who was arrested following the release of the indictment, is now at home on bond. No upcoming hearings have been scheduled in this case, according to electronic court records.
The charges against Miller stem from an investigation conducted by the Union Police Department.
Investigators with the Union Police Department allege that Miller first raped the teen in March 2022 when the teen was younger than 14 years old. The Missourian does not identify victims of sexual assault or other sex-related crimes.
The alleged assaults continued, including at least once in January 2023 and at least three times in March 2023. The indictment also alleges that on two separate occasions in March 2023 that Miller texted with the victim and encouraged them to skip school “to have a sexual encounter with her.”
The most recent encounter between the two happened on March 24, when Miller reportedly gave the teen an unspecified amount of Fireball whiskey.