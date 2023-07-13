A Union woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 47 between Marthasville and Warrenton, according to the Missouri State High Patrol.
The patrol reports that Ellie Unerstall, 25, of Washington, was driving a 2020 Ford Escape northbound on Highway 47 north of Coventry Circle when, at about 4:30 p.m., the Escape crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a 2015 Toyota Prius that was traveling southbound.
