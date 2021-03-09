A Union woman was killed Monday, March 8, in a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County near Sullivan, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Theresa A. Harris, 45, died after driving a 1997 Ford pickup off the right side of the North Outer Road and rolling over, just east of the intersection with Highway WW, at 3:09 p.m., officials said.
Harris was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m.
Harris was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.
The crash was the sixth fatality this year worked by the highway patrol’s Rolla-based Troop I. It was the first fatal crash in March for the troop’s six-county area.