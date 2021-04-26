A one-vehicle crash in rural Jefferson County caused the death of one person and sent two people to a St. Louis area hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported Richard W. Tracy, 78, of Union, was driving a 2006 Ford Expedition southbound on Highway Y near Browns Ford Road at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
The patrol’s report details how Tracy failed to navigate a curve in the road, sending the vehicle off the righ tside of the road. Tracy over corrected to the left, which then sent his SUV off the left side of the road where it overturned multiple times.
Tracy, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Valley Ambulance District personnel.
Also injured in the crash was Tammy L. Tracy, 58, of Union. She suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to Mercy Hospital South by the ambulance district.
Donna J. Tracy, 78, of Union, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by paramedics, according to the report.
Both Tammy and Donna Tracy were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.