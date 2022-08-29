A Union woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway A, according to a report from the Washington Police Department.
WPD reports that police officers, firefighters with the Washington Fire Department, and personnel with the Washington Ambulance District were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, to the 2100 block of Highway A. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a car driven by Janet Scott, 48, of Union, had left the highway and struck a utility pole.
Firefighters then used equipment to extricate Scott from the vehicle. Once freed from the vehicle, Scott was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her next of kin has been notified, according to officials.
The crash continues to be investigated by the WPD Crash Reconstruction Team in hopes of determining a cause for the crash, according to WPD officials.
A preliminary investigation shows that Scott's vehicle was traveling northbound on the highway when it traveled off the east side of the road and then hit the utility pole.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic control at the scene.