A Union woman is being charged in connection with a Friday, May 15, fire on Godsey Drive, according to the Union Police Department.
No injuries and minor damage were reported in the fire. Carrie J. Schultz, 38, faces second-degree burglary and second-degree arson charges, both felonies, police said.
After arriving on the scene, police determined someone set fire to steps inside the home and to its back deck, police said. Officers contacted Schultz, who was in the area before the fire and had contact with police prior to the fire being reported, police said.
Schultz was arrested after telling officers she was in the home where the fire took place. Police said she later admitted to starting the fire in the home.
Schultz was released to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and has a $10,000 cash-only bond.