A Union woman was seriously injured early Sunday, Oct. 11, in a single-vehicle crash near Gerald.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Melissa N. Seifert, 32, was driving a 2012 Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle northbound on Pin Oak Road at 3:40 a.m. when her vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and struck two trees and a utility pole before overturning.
Seifert, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Gerald Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Washington for treatment of her injuries.