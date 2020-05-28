A Union woman faces second-degree assault charges after allegedly attacking a man as he entered his apartment complex, according to the Union Police Department.
Amber Christine Dooley, 36, walked up to a man entering his apartment complex on Bonnie Drive at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday May 24, and asked the man if he knew her. Police said that the man said no, and then Dooley knocked the man to the ground by punching him multiple times in the head and face.
Dooley then struck the man with her shoe and kicked him in the ribs while he was still on the ground, police said. A witness yelled at Dooley to stop and went to the man’s aid.
The man was bleeding from the mouth and had a swollen and bloodshot left eye, a laceration across his nose and marks on his forehead.
Dooley drove away from the area before officers arrived but was found a short time later and taken into custody by the Missouri Highway Patrol, which took her to the Union Police Department for investigation of the assault, police said.
Dooley was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. She has a $10,000 cash-only bond.