More details are being released for the city of Union’s fireworks show, which is being held in conjunction with WingFest this year.
The fireworks show was postponed from its traditional July 3 date to Saturday, Sept. 30, the second day of WingFest. The event will also be held at the Union Fairgrounds, 800 Memorial Parkway, instead of Veterans Memorial Park, where the fireworks have been discharged in recent years.
The fireworks show is scheduled to begin between the times of 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Sept. 30.
At the Aug. 21 meeting of the Union Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann used a map, to show the three restricted areas where the public will not be allowed during the fireworks. One restricted area covers much of City Lake and the park north of it, another covers the football field at Union Middle School and the third area includes the field between the middle school and the fairgrounds.
Recommended viewing areas will be on the eastern part of the fairgrounds, near where WingFest will be held, as well as the basketball and tennis courts south of City Park.
Parking is recommended at the fair parking lot on West End Avenue, as well as the parking lots at the tennis courts, City Park and the Union Splash-N-Swimplex. No street parking will be allowed on parts of Clark Avenue, Jaycee Drive and Memorial Parkway on Sept. 30, the day of the fireworks. The closures will expand and include part of Autumn Hill Drive after 6 p.m.
“During the day, we’ll have signage up that says ‘no parking in this area for event,’ ” Pohlmann said. “But we don’t want to close traffic in that area until we actually execute the fireworks display.”
Pohlmann was asked if the city had a contingency plan if storms or something else prevented the fireworks show that day.
“We have not developed any type of plan of what would happen if we got canceled again,” he said.
At a special June 29 meeting, the Union Board of Aldermen voted to postpone the fireworks show because of drought conditions in the area.
Conditions have since eased, though Union and much of Franklin County are now in the “abnormally dry” category after weeks of no drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
WingFest starts at 5 p.m. Friday, July 29. According to the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, the first evening will feature live music by Phil Vandel at 7 p.m.
Saturday events at WingFest include a battle of the bands at noon, a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., the wing-eating and cooking contests at 5 p.m., music by CenterStage at 7 p.m., with the fireworks show scheduled for around 7:45 p.m.
Pohlmann previously said some of the fireworks set off by city contractor J&M Displays will be different from those usually set off at Veterans Memorial Park. They will not use cakes, which do not shoot as high, because they will be difficult to see from the WingFest site. They also have a smaller drop zone, so J&M will use three and four inch mortars, when it has used five inch mortars at Veterans Park.
The Union Rotary Club will hold its traditional 0.1-kilometer race but, while WingFest will be at the fairgrounds, the 0.1-K will move back downtown after starting last year at the Rotary Pavilion and finishing at WingFest in the fairgrounds. It will be held Friday, Sept. 29, the first night of WingFest.
“They’re going to run from Elmer’s bar to Sip on Main,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Thursday, Sept. 7 meeting of the Union Development Corp. board. “With Sip on Main and Old Ozarkian Distillery opening up recently, they wanted to bring things back up here. … It will be a good event. It’s going to be nice to see it come back uptown.”
The 0.1-K and WingFest were both held downtown until WingFest moved to the fairgrounds in 2022.
“So it’ll be kind of cool when they create their own event,” Schmieder said.
