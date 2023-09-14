Taking the title
Michelle Laberer, left, wins the 2021 0.1-K race at Wingfest. The longtime Special Olympics participant easily dispatched the competition.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

More details are being released for the city of Union’s fireworks show, which is being held in conjunction with WingFest this year.

The fireworks show was postponed from its traditional July 3 date to Saturday, Sept. 30, the second day of WingFest. The event will also be held at the Union Fairgrounds, 800 Memorial Parkway, instead of Veterans Memorial Park, where the fireworks have been discharged in recent years.

