Union’s annual Wingfest returns Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2.
The event runs from 6-10 p.m. Friday, starting with the 0.1-kilometer race. The band Loose Change will perform.
Saturday’s festivities run from 2-10 p.m. SWeet Rukus is scheduled to perform from 2-5 p.m., with The Facts O’ Life performing from 6-10 p.m.
A cornhole tournament is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, with the wing-cooking and -eating contests at 5 p.m.
Food trucks and a beer tent will be in place both days. Admission is free.