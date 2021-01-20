Improvements to waterslides and other features at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex have yet to start but are expected to be completed well before the pool’s scheduled opening.
The board of aldermen approved a $59,900 agreement with Safe Slide Restoration, of Fredericktown, at its December meeting. The company was one of two bidders, beating out Slide Experts, of Leander, Texas, which offered to do the job for $75,000.
“We’ve identified the company, but we don’t have a start date on that yet,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Friday, Jan. 15. “I’m hoping we will have a start date shortly.”
Safe Slide Restoration’s bid came in well below the city’s initial estimate of $80,000. This was the second time Union went out to bid on the project, after no one responded the first time.
On the second round of bids, Pohlmann made sure companies knew about the project.
“Whenever we reissued it, I called every available slide restoration company that Google could give me,” Pohlmann said.
The job involves resurfacing and repainting the two large slides at the pool, as well as the smaller polar bear slide. The large slides have been in place for 20 years.
Safe Slide Restoration’s bid included a $2,500 “request for proposal discount,” lowering the price from its original bid of $62,400. Pohlmann said the company gave Union a discount because the city called the company.
Safe Slide Restoration’s proposal also included a five-year warranty, compared to one year for Slide Experts, according to the board’s information packet.
According to its website, Safe Slide Restoration has made structural repairs to the funnel slide at Six Flags St. Louis. It also has worked on slides at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania and Bear Bottom Resort in Lake of the Ozarks.
On municipal pools, Safe Slide Restoration says it made major and minor repairs on fiberglass slides in Gardner, Kan.
Union looks to have a more normal year in 2021 for the Splash-N-Swimplex, which usually opens around Memorial Day. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic kept the pool closed until July 1, when it opened with a limit of 100 people at a time to allow for social distancing.
The Splash-N-Swimplex was initially open only to Union residents last summer, but after attendance at the pool regularly came in well below 100 people at a time, the pool was opened up to non-Union residents on weekdays starting July 21. The pool ended up reaching the 100-person capacity a handful of times. In normal times, the pool has a capacity of 400 people.