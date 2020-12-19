The city of Union is having issues with water bills being delivered on time, bills being returned, or bills even being delivered at all.
“We get a lot of bills returned. We had about 100 returned,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the board of aldermen meeting Monday, Dec. 14. “Some of them from 2018 and 2019.”
Another set of bills was sent in April and never delivered because the post office said the address doesn’t exist.
“It does exist. We’ve been to it,” Zimmermann said.
The city has received as many as 100 returned bills in a day, and many people are telling the city they haven’t received their bills, Zimmermann said.
“To be honest with you, I think there’s a lot of truth in that,” he said.
Even the city has been charged late fees, Zimmermann said. Officials mailed Ameren an electric bill check Oct. 30, and the electric company didn’t receive it until Nov. 25.
“I don’t know how to fix the problem,” he said. “We’re going to be having conversations with the postmaster.”
Other governmental agencies have been telling the city they aren’t getting water bills in a timely manner.
“We’ve been recommending to as many people as possible that they request email bills,” Zimmermann said. “The problem there becomes, if they, for whatever reason change email accounts, they have to notify us.”
Aldermen said they also have had trouble receiving mail.
“We didn’t get our electric bill, found it laid out in out yard a month later, wet,” Alderman Barbara Laberer said. “It wasn’t there for a whole month, I’ll tell you that.”
Customers also are advised to use the city’s new system of getting text alerts to let them know their bill is due. They also can bill their bill by phone, though that has a $1.25 fee.
“If people out there see a strange text ... it’s not a scam, it’s just to notify you that your bill is late,” Zimmermann said.
Legally, the city doesn’t have to send out bills, City Attorney Matt Schroeder said.
“It’s due no matter what,” he said. “We send out a bill as a courtesy to the customer. They’re supposed to know that they have water and sewer and probably trash pickup. And so they’re supposed to keep up with their bill. It’s called personal responsibility.”
Most people don’t understand that, Alderman Paul Arand said. “Most people are used to receiving a bill,” he said.