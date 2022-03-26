As the city of Union embarks on its plan to build a new Denmark Road bridge over Birch Creek, city officials have decided to extend water and sewer service east of the creek.
The Board of Aldermen voted at its March 14 meeting to approve an amendment to its agreement with Union-based Cochran Engineering that will pay Cochran, which is managing the project for the city, $19,490 to design the crossing for 400 linear feet of water main and pressurized sewer pipe on the project. The pipe will run under the creek.
The city initially planned to build two-inch water and sewer lines across the creek to the home of the landowners Union from whom purchased property for the bridge.
But with American Rescue Plan Act funds available, it will instead build lines that can serve a larger area.
“That would benefit the city in the long term, as opposed to constructing what we’ve agreed to construct,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “I think it will be in our best interest to do that. That way we don’t have to come back at a later date.”
Cochran also is responsible for getting permits for the pipe crossing from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In February 2020, the city started the process of acquiring right-of-way for the bridge, which will replace a low-water crossing a quarter mile west of Interstate 44 and south of Highway 50, with a hope of beginning construction later that year. But the COVID-19 pandemic and a longer-than-expected land acquisition process delayed the project and a right-of-way agreement with Herman and Connie Grimes, the owners of the needed property, was not approved until May 2021.
The new bridge is estimated to cost just over $1 million, with the city picking up $228,177 of the price tag, according to previous Missourian reporting. The federal money for the project, which is administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, will cover 80 percent of its cost.
How much the additional cost will be for the new water and sewer lines is not yet known, Zimmermann said.
“We’ll have an estimate once they get a preliminary design,” he said.
The size of the water and sewer pipe also will be determined in the design. The city could consider setting the pipe up to loop around and eventually cross Birch Creek at the existing bridge on Highway 50, then connect to where the water and sewer lines now end.
"That's why we've got to select the proper pipe size," Zimmermann said.
Piles on the bridge were originally expected to be driven last week, but was pushed back, partly by rain, until the week of March 28, Zimmermann said.
Once completed, the 101-foot-long Denmark Road bridge, which will be built by St. Louis-based Pace Construction, will be the longest that Union owns.
The city has discussed replacing the low-water crossing at Birch Creek since at least as early as 2016. The project is considered the third phase of Denmark Road improvements. The first phase was completed in 2014 and included new lanes and shoulders from Prairie Dell Road to just east of St. Andrews Drive. Sidewalks also were installed along that stretch of road.
The second phase was finished in summer 2018 and included a new bridge near St. Andrews Drive constructed over an unnamed tributary of the Bourbeuse River.
As part of the project, a roundabout was built at Denmark Road and St. Andrews Drive. The roundabout is designed to address speeding issues in the area.