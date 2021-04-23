A popular party game could soon have its own league in Union.
Cornhole, where players try to throw a bean bag into a hole in a 2-by-4-foot platform, was recently recommended for a league with the city’s parks department, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
“We are making a push for a horseshoe league, and there are surrounding washer leagues,” Pohlmann said of similar throwing games. “I don’t know that there are any cornhole leagues in Union or surrounding communities.”
The department later decided to cancel the horseshoe league after only one person signed up for it, Pohlmann said.
Since it is an indoor or outdoor game, cornhole could be played any time of year, Pohlmann said. “It could be done in the auditorium or in our large pavilion.”
The league would feature two-player teams. Pohlmann said it would be similar to the city’s pickleball leagues, where teams would change each game so people don’t have to depend on a partner.
Board member Gary D’Onofrio suggested having the league on Tuesday or Wednesday nights. He said he plays in a washers league on Tuesday nights in winter, so cornhole could be played in spring or summer.
D’Onofrio said he likes the idea of playing in the covered pavilion, which is not enclosed on the sides.
Setting up the league would be easy, Pohlmann said. Instead of having an official, players will be able to use a concessions or field maintenance worker to set up the games, direct people to where they play and collect scores.
“The official decisions will be made by a majority of the players on the court,” he said.
Pohlmann said Friday he plans to make cornhole league registration available on the RecDesk software the parks department uses before the upcoming park board meeting Thursday. He is shooting for a May 11 start to league play. “If we don’t get enough registered by then, we’ll push it back to the 18th,” he said.
Cornhole originated in Germany in the 14th century and reemerged in the hills of Kentucky 100 years ago, according to the American Cornhole Organization.