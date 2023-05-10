UDC land
Union did not make the cut in the state’s recent awarding of $75 million in economic development grants.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Industrial Site Development Grant Program awarded $50 million to industrial sites totaling 1,000 or more acres, along with $25 million for sites smaller than 1,000 acres. According to a Friday news release, the program, which uses federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, will facilitate the development of 9,700 acres for industrial use.

