Union did not make the cut in the state’s recent awarding of $75 million in economic development grants.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Industrial Site Development Grant Program awarded $50 million to industrial sites totaling 1,000 or more acres, along with $25 million for sites smaller than 1,000 acres. According to a Friday news release, the program, which uses federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, will facilitate the development of 9,700 acres for industrial use.
Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said he was not surprised Union was turned down for the grant request, which would have helped the Union Development Corp. (UOC) build a new industrial park.
“Based on the number of applicants versus the amount available, I did not like our chances,” Schmieder told The Missourian. “I am hoping the state will offer additional programs tailored to smaller sites of a few hundred acres in the near future.”
Schmieder said “mega sites” of 1,000 or more acres, which received the bulk of the funding, are difficult to come by and can “strain a local community’s resources.”
At $40 million, the Port of Kansas City received more than half of the available Industrial Site Development Grant money. No Franklin County projects were funded, but the cities of St. Louis and Crystal City received $2.5 million each, while St. Peters was awarded $1.58 million.
While the Industrial Site Development Grant awards had not yet been announced, Schmieder on Thursday called for Missouri to do more to help lure industry to the state, based on discussions at a recent statewide conference.
He said other communities expressed similar frustration at the April 26-28 Insight Missouri conference.
“It was a good conference, but it was one of those things where the problems that we’re having are very similar to the problems that they’re having across the country,” Schmieder told the board of the UOC at its May 4 meeting. “It was a good time to meet with the legislators and inform them about what other states are doing versus what Missouri’s been doing.”
Other states are making more money available for industrial development, Schmieder said.
“Ohio, Indiana and Oklahoma are all investing about $2.5 billion each into their industrial site development,” Schmieder continued. “So, Missouri’s kind of, not exactly, keeping pace with some of our regional partners.”
Missouri has a low enough corporate tax rate that it should be attractive to companies, Schmieder said. “But what we’re really running out of is suitable sites for industry to locate,” he said. “And it’s not just a problem for us, it’s a problem for areas across the state. And then as those companies start to look at the Midwest and are considering places like Missouri or some of our neighboring states, if we don’t have the sites that are ready and have the infrastructure and utilities available, obviously, we can’t land them.”
The conference included representatives from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, people who find sites for industrial development and companies like Ameren Missouri and Spire.
“It was a good opportunity to talk to them about industrial site development and trying to reinvest in the local communities,” Schmieder said.
Jeff Hasting, Ameren regional account executive, echoed Schmieder’s concerns about industrial land being available, saying there is a need for sites with 200 or more acres for a single business, with car companies looking to build new factories wanting 5,000 acres.
“The sound out there is there are just not enough sites in the state inventory when companies are coming looking,” Hasting said.
Other regional issues, like crime, that could impede business growth, were also discussed, Schmieder said. “It was an honest and frank discussion with the people from Jeff City,” he said.
This is at least the third time that Union has been turned down in competitive grants for ARPA funding recently. Schmieder said at the April UDC meeting that the city did not receive a $700,000 grant, also through the state Department of Economic Development, that would have helped it redevelop a lot Union recently purchased across from city hall.
The city’s parks department also recently learned it would not be receiving a $375,482 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that would pay half the cost of Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and other improvements at the large pavilion in City Park. That grant uses National Park Service ARPA money administered through Missouri State Parks, a division of the state Department of Natural Resources.