The Union Parks and Recreation Department is considering increasing what it pays volleyball officials, which could result in higher fees for teams in its league play.
The Union Park Advisory Board voted April 6 to recommend raising the amount paid to city co-ed volleyball league officials to $30 per match, from the current $20, and the fees teams pay to enter sand and indoor leagues to $200, from the current $150.
In 2022, the parks department was forced to cancel its sand volleyball league, parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “It was not because we didn’t have players, it was because we could not find an official,” he said.
Pohlmann placed the blame for that on what Union pays officials. He said the youth fifth and sixth grade volleyball league Union kids go to Washington to play and pays $30 per game to referees, compared to $20 Union pays officials for adult volleyball leagues.
“I do think it would be more likely that we would get an official if we were able to pay at a higher rate,” he said.
But that would likely mean increasing what Union charges teams to play volleyball from the current $150 per team, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann showed the park board a chart displaying what other communities charge for volleyball teams. Costs for indoor teams ranged from $275 in Columbia to $390 at Legacy Volleyball in Fenton, with the exception of Eureka, which charges $150.
“Because it’s part of a rec center, they pay minimum wage to workers, like a high school kid,” Pohlmann said of Eureka. “That works when you have three adults working 24 hours a day in a Y or a rec center, and you have a bunch of part-time kids running around. We don’t have the capacity to do that. We’re making this a close as we can to a rec center, but we’re not there yet.”
Most of the volleyball leagues mentioned pay officials between $30 and $40 per match, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann said he could not find current costs for Washington’s adult volleyball league. Robin Peirick, Washington Parks & Recreation Department recreation coordinator, told The Missourian the department charges $195 per team for fall and winter adult volleyball, and does not offer sand volleyball league play.
“The fee does go up each year, not very much,” Peirick said. “We try to go up 3 percent.”
Pohlmann initially recommended paying officials, who are trained in volleyball, $30 per three-set match, and increasing the team cost to $175 per season. Each team has between six and nine people.
“I know money’s tight and times are hard, so this may be an unpopular change,” he said.
Officials said the parks department would still lose $61 on each team.
Park board members voted to raise entry fees even higher than Pohlmann’s suggestion.
“Most of us are probably aware of the increase in wages the last few years, unbelievable,” board President Suzy Curnutte said. “I think $25 (increase) is a little low, personally.”