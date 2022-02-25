A Union oil change business will be getting some upgrades.
The Union Board of Aldermen approved a change in ownership for what has been known as Valvoline Express Care, 1515 Denmark Road. The shop is now a corporate-owned Valvoline Instant Oil Change, which is already in Washington and across the country.
The change in ownership needed city approval because of requirements in its original conditional use permit, Mayor Bob Schmuke said at the Feb. 14 aldermen meeting.
As of Friday, the old Valvoline Express Care signs were still up, but employees wore Valvoline Instant Oil Change uniforms and a placard outside with the Valvoline Instant Oil Change logo reads, “New name, same great service.”
Some new features, like a video screen showing a customer’s oil being changed live under the car, have yet to be installed.
The change to Valvoline Instant Oil Change and corporate ownership officially happened Dec. 16, 2021, said company spokesperson Heather Watson.
She said the quick lube facilities offer oil changes in about 15 minutes, as well as services like replacement for air filters, batteries, windshield wipers and headlights and taillights. Customers are allowed to stay in their car during the oil change.
Renovations to the building, including new signs, and a “new look” for the lobby and restrooms are expected to begin within 30 days, Watson said.
The only public comment the Board of Aldermen received about the Valvoline property was a letter from Mike Elliott, president and CEO of United Bank of Union, about a power line that crosses Highway 50 from the bank’s location to Valvoline.
Elliott wrote that it is time to remove the “temporary” power line, which was approved 21 years ago.
“ ‘Temporary’ has been a long time, and there is no need for this to be a source of power with the underground electric available on the site within its own development.”
City code usually requires electricity be connected underground within subdivisions such as the one where Valvoline is located, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the board. The city approved the overhead line 21 years ago because Valvoline was the only business in the immediate area at the time. Now, an Arby’s, Mexican restaurant and small shopping centers are nearby.
Richard Gallegos III, who represented Valvoline at the meeting, said the company had not yet looked into issues regarding the power line.
Zimmermann said the city cannot require Valvoline to take down the poles.
“I think that’s a discussion that could probably happen between the owners of the two properties,” he said.
The letter from Elliott was the only one the city received about Valvoline’s request, and no one spoke against it at either the Feb. 14 Board of Aldermen meeting or the Jan. 24 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The Valvoline Express Care location has been involved with controversy in the past. In December 2021, then-owner Dennis Eckelkamp spoke against a planned Riechers Tire and Auto opening down the street from his shop, according to Missourian archives. Eckelkamp claimed an agreement he signed with the developer in 2000 allowed him to be the only quick-lube facility in the Prairie Dell Centre shopping area.
Then-City Administrator Russell Rost said no such agreement could be found and that any disagreements would be between the property owners rather than the city.
The issue turned out to be moot when Riechers was approved to instead build its facility just east of Progress Parkway, outside the Prairie Dell Centre.
Eckelkamp made similar arguments in 2017, when Dobbs wanted to build in Union. According to previous Missourian reporting, the planning commission tabled the issue and no building was constructed.