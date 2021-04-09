The Union Parks and Recreation Department is expecting this summer to look more like the summer of 2019 than 2020.
“It really can be summed up with it’s going to be consistent with the 2019-2020 year,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said, referring to pre-pandemic times.
Rentals for pavilions started April 1 and are expected to start for the Splash-N-Swimplex and splash pad in the coming weeks. The city will have no COVID-19-related limits on how many people can attend rentals, other than what is already in the rules.
The pool will have a limit of 300 people at a time, up from 100 during most of last year’s shortened pool season. The pool concession stand will reopen after being closed last year, though no more than two concession workers will be allowed at a time.
The pool restrooms will have social distancing markers and will be cleaned more frequently than in the past.
The pandemic delayed last year’s pool opening until July 2020 and was limited to 100 visitors at a time, a number it rarely reached.
Online reservations
One major change this year is reservations for the city’s facilities will now be taken through an online program called RecDesk at union.recdesk.com.
The city has used the program internally for concession sales for several years but is expanding it this year.
“Someone can rent Pavilion 1 or Pavilion 2 with just a couple clicks of their mouse or their phone,” Pohlmann said.
Along with rentals of the pool and park pavilions, people can rent the City Auditorium for weddings, meetings or other events with RecDesk.
People also can come into the parks office at 500 E. Locust St. and fill out a paper form for rentals. Employees would then enter the reservation though RecDesk.
Pohlmann said interest in the program has been strong recently, with two rentals before 9:30 a.m. the first day it was available. Since the program went online in January, it has taken 70 facility reservations and another 67 sign-ups for things like swimming lessons and fitness classes.
Union pays $3,900 annually for RecDesk, plus another 2.3 percent fee for each credit card transaction. That fee comes out of what the city receives, not what the customer pays. The city does not have to pay the fee if someone pays cash in person.
Cities, including Eureka and St. James, use RecDesk, Pohlmann said.