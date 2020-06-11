City of Union officials weren’t surprised that a vote on an online tax came up short in the Tuesday, June 2, election.
Proposition U would have added a 2-percent use tax on goods purchased online and in catalogues from companies with a physical presence outside of Missouri. Like a similar vote in 2018, Prop U failed.
This time, Prop U received 446 votes against and 282 in favor.
The 38.68 percent of voters who favored Prop. U was lower than the 44.04 percent who voted for a similar measure in April 2018. The city had planned heavier promotion of the use tax proposition this time but pulled back after the coronavirus pandemic led to high unemployment.
The city wasn’t surprised “at all” by the result, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. He said Union is not planning to put the item on the ballot again.
“I don’t see us going for that again, not in the near future,” he said.
The issue of getting taxes from online sales to cities should be addressed at the state level in the future, Schmieder said. He added that Missouri is one of only a handful of states where cities are required to come up with their own online taxes.
“Our tax structure is extremely complicated, but every other state has figured out a way to accomplish this,” he said.
Union officials said before the election that some Missouri cities that passed use taxes held forums to inform voters of their propositions. The city had planned to do that, but had to withdraw the plans because of the pandemic.
The grim prognosis for passage also kept Union from making election signs on the use tax. The city did mail 2,500 flyers to people who voted in the 2018 election and provided information on Facebook, including a two-minute video.
The video pointed out that delivery trucks use city streets and Union Police will investigate if a package bought online is stolen, but it said the city gets no money from the sale if it is from out of state. The state of Missouri collects a use tax of 4.225 percent on similar online purchases, the same as the brick-and-mortar state sales tax rate, but the city sees none of that.
If the tax had been approved, it would have been required to be applied at the same rate as the city sales tax and would never be applied to purchases that are also subject to sales tax.
More than 200 Missouri cities have their own online use taxes, including Washington, Rolla and St. Louis, according to the video.
Union’s use tax would have add 80 cents onto a $40 purchase from an out-of-state online retailer like Amazon, according to the city.
At at Feb. 27 meeting of the city’s Park Advisory Board, held before the pandemic closed or limited many local businesses for several weeks, officials said the tax would generate an estimated $100,000 per year for the parks and recreation department. While the proposition doesn’t require the money to be spent in a particular area, the Union Board of Aldermen voted for it to support the parks department.
Any money raised over $100,000 would go to the city’s general fund.
Others added that the use tax would assist small local businesses that now are at a disadvantage because they charge customers city sales taxes.
The money raised for the parks department would be dedicated to park maintenance, city Finance Officer Heather Keith said.
The lesson in the vote could be how quickly things can change, Schmieder said.
“When we set out, COVID-19 wasn’t on the radar screen, and, obviously, the world changed very quickly,” he said.