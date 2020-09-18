After some cancellations, youth baseball tournaments appear headed back to Union.
The board of aldermen voted Monday, Sept. 14, to go forward with two tournaments with St. Louis-based Greater Midwest Baseball. The tournaments are scheduled for the weekends of Sept. 19-20 and Sept. 26-27 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann agreed to the Greater Midwest Tournaments after discussions with Game 7 Baseball broke down for a last-minute tournament after Pohlmann asked for a signed agreement before they moved forward. The Maryland Heights organization previously canceled a tournament in Union, which prompted discussions about creating a city policy requiring upfront payments.
“I did ask them why I was receiving a call at this last moment, whenever I’d tried so hard to have a conversation with them before,” he said at last week’s city personnel, finance and public works committee meeting. “(They said it) was because they had a facility flood, so we were the final call that they were making.”
While things didn’t work out with Game 7, Greater Midwest Baseball called Pohlmann a couple of hours later and told him about their interest in the tournaments.
“I don’t hear from them for weeks, and then I heard from them (both) two hours apart from each other,” Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann told aldermen last week that both Game 7 and Greater Midwest would disqualify any team from the tournament with a player who tests positive for COVID-19. He clarified this week that is only Game 7’s policy, though Greater Midwest has coronavirus protocols. Aldermen decided that Greater Midwest’s procedures were adequate.
“If there is a test positive, the county makes them quarantine themselves anyway,” Aldermen Paul Arand said.
Greater Midwest Baseball will pay Union $1,500 for the tournament, according to the agreement the city approved. Of that, $1,000 must be paid five business days before the start of the tournament.
The agreement also says that Greater Midwest must pay $1,000 if it cancels a tournament for not having enough teams or reasons other than a rainout. The money can go toward a future tournament if it is played within 90 days.
The board called for stronger penalties for baseball promoters backing out of tournaments after Game 7 canceled an Aug. 1-2 tournament shortly before it started. That followed Greater Midwest backing out of a planned tournament in late July when the aldermen had an agenda item proposing the city cancel future tournaments because of COVID-19 concerns. That agenda item did not pass.
Veterans Memorial Park hadn’t played host to baseball tournaments since it opened in 2017. But with many area baseball complexes closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, it gave the city an opportunity to hold tournaments originally planned for other venues.
Union played host to two Game 7 tournaments and one with Greater Midwest before the cancellations. Despite the cancellations, Union hoped to maintain good relationships with the promoters in hopes of getting more youth tournaments in 2021, when competition for tournaments is expected to be stronger because of fewer coronavirus-related restrictions.
The upcoming tournaments will use three of the five baseball fields at Veterans Memorial Park.
“These tournaments are not going to be as big as what they’ve had in the past,” Pohlmann told The Missourian.
Summer tournaments attracted more than 30 teams, coming from several states. The September events are only expected to have teams from Franklin, St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
Concession stands will be open at the baseball fields, as well as the soccer fields, where regular league play is taking place, Pohlmann said. It was not clear if beer would be sold.
“I am trying to partner with some civic organizations to man the beer stand,” he said.