A microchip manufacturing company is considering a facility location in Union.
City officials don’t know the name of the company, which is requesting more information about Union through state officials, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the Union Development Corp. (UDC) board at its Thursday meeting. The company is looking for a 20-acre site.
The city planned to submit the requested information to the state by Friday. Schmieder said Union typically gets six to 12 such requests for information that it qualifies for per year, though the number slowed during the pandemic. Although they submit the information, the city often doesn’t get very far in the process.
The microchip company is looking for either an undeveloped greenfield site or an existing building.
The only undeveloped property UDC now has that meets the criteria is a 37-acre site it is looking to market as a state-certified site. UDC hired a contractor to clear part of the site of vegetation to allow it to have 25 acres available for development.
Beaufort-based Fleming Enterprise has completed its share of the project, Schmieder said.
UDC will apply to become a certified site with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, though it also will consider offers before that.
“We’re working on a two-pronged approach,” Schmieder said. “We’re working on getting that property sold every day that we’re in here.”
UDC could potentially sell 20 acres for the microchip project and retain the rest for a future sale.
Board Vice President Mike Elliott said the UDC does have an existing building that is currently being leased that could be expanded. “It was built for a call center; it’s been used for storage,” he said.
Schmieder said the microchip facility has a minimum requirement of 50,000 square feet, as well as ceiling height requirements.
The company would like to have room to set up solar panels outside to power the facility, Schmieder said. It also will have an on-site day care center.
The project wants to be in an industrial park with other international users. Schmieder said the Union Corporate Center meets that criteria with Volpi Foods, Heat and Control Inc. and EMJ Metals. It also requested that it not be in a facility with heavy users like oil refineries, a criteria Schmieder said the Union Corporate Center also meets.
Union also could work with helping a company build a project on privately owned land, Schmieder said. “We would at least facilitate the conversation,” he said. “We do that quite often.”