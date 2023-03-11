The Union Transportation Committee could be getting more power in helping determine how the city handles road projects.
Currently, the committee meets quarterly, with city officials updating members of the various road projects it is working on. But the transportation committee has not made recommendations to the Board of Aldermen, the way Union’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Park Advisory Board do.
Transportation Committee Vice Chairman Russell Rost, a former Union city administrator who is now running unopposed for alderman, would like to see that change.
“When the Board of Aldermen created this board, their direction was to make it an advisory board,” Rost said toward the end of the Wednesday, March 1, Transportation Committee meeting. “What I’m seeing is this is more of a board that is reported to. I’m sure we could make motions for recommendations to the city, but I think the board probably should look at other things.”
That includes providing advice when the city seeks federal or state grants for roads, Rost said. “I think they should start here,” he said. “I also think that when we look at paving projects, that maybe there should be a step where this board is, not only reported to, but also asked for their possible motion to support. Discuss it here first and come up with a recommendation before it goes to the Board of Aldermen or the aldermen committees.”
This is not the first time the city has had issues with a board not acting in an advisory role, Rost said.
“The park board in years past has complained that they didn’t really feel that they were serving as an advisory board, and I haven’t seen anything come before this board that really requires a motion or a recommendation to the full Board of Aldermen,” he said. “And I think that was the purpose of this board.”
While the planning and zoning and park boards meet monthly, Rost said the transportation committee meeting only every three months should be enough to make recommendations. “That way, you would have discussion and support from the community leaders that you selected for this board,” he said. “And when you go to the Board of Aldermen, I think that would give you a little more backbone as far as saying, ‘These people have discussed it, and they’re in agreement with it,’ you’ve got business leaders, you’ve got community involvement.”
While it might be too late to use transportation committee recommendations for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, Union Mayor Bob Schmuke said they could use the committee for recommendations in the future.
Rost said he has heard rumors in the community that Cochran Engineering, the city’s consultant on the $14.67 million Union Expressway project, went several months without working on the project.
The city put the project on hold while it found out whether the improvements planned in the expressway would be addressed in $86 million of Highway 47 improvements the Missouri Department of Transportation announced last summer as part of its $10 billion Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Schmuke said the city only learned about a month earlier that MoDOT’s improvements would not cover the intersection of Highways 50 and 47 in Union (MoDOT officials said a decision has not been made).
“Now, the board has said, well let’s continue that,” Schmuke said.
Rost said he “doesn’t disagree” with the actions taken by the city. “But the communication that’s going out to the public is based on rumors,” he said. “When this committee met last time, those things could have been addressed, and The Missourian could have put it out to the public what was really happening versus the rumor mill. ... Between June and now, there has been a lot of deterioration in the public because of a lack of knowledge.”
Rost said the city could have made a presentation to the transportation committee on the expressway and how to proceed, including on whether and how it could reallocate the money had it been determined the Union Expressway was no longer needed. “I have been on this board since it was conceived, and we have yet to make a motion on anything, other than electing officers,” he said. “The public, to this day, at least when they’re coming to me, feels like they don’t know what’s going to happen with the expressway, and there’s some pretty outrageous rumors out there that have never been addressed, nine months since June.”
The agenda published by the city before the March 1 Transportation Committee meeting listed only five items — approving the minutes from the Dec. 7 meeting, electing new officers, an update on federal projects, miscellaneous discussion and adjournment.
“I would like to see the few projects that are pending put on here as individual agenda items, with open discussion and recommendations from staff for recommendations from this board for the full board of aldermen,” Rost said.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder agreed that recommendations from the transportation committee would give “legitimacy” behind the Board of Aldermen’s decision.